California Supreme Court overturns law against filing false police misconduct complaints

A 30-year-old California law that makes it a crime to file a knowingly false complaint against a police officer, and requires those who file complaints to be told they could face charges under the law, violates freedom of speech by deterring people from reporting police misconduct, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday.

