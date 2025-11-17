California Courts’ ‘Kin-First’ Approach Improves Experiences of Children in Adoptive Families

California is promoting a “kin-first” approach to adoption, which prioritizes placing children with relatives. At an October council meeting, an adoptive family shared personal stories illustrating how kin placements have led to more stable and nurturing environments.

