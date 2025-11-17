Murder Conviction Not Undermined by Use of Old Instruction on Implied Malice—C.A.

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has held that a man was properly convicted of second-degree murder relating to an Orange County freeway shooting that killed a child sitting in the backseat of his mother’s car, rejecting the defendant’s assertion that the judgment was invalidated due to the court’s use of a since-replaced jury instruction on implied malice.

