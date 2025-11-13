2026 California Courts Calendar

Keep track of court holidays, council meetings, and Supreme Court oral argument dates by downloading the 2026 Calendar.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.