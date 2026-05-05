Resolve Law LA program gains traction as virtual settlement tool

(Subscription required) Modeled after a program that once operated out of the Stanley Mosk Courthouse cafeteria, the Resolve Law LA Virtual Mandatory Settlement Conference (MSC) Program has become an increasingly popular option for attorneys litigating personal injury and employment cases in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

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