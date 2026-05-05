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State Bar’s 2025 Annual Report Acknowledges Financial Woes, Highlights Discipline Wins

The State Bar has released its annual report for the last fiscal year, highlighting the distribution of historically high legal aid funding, sourced primarily from interest on attorney trust accounts and public grants, while acknowledging continuing operational budget strains in part linked to the problem-riddled February 2025 exam.

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State Bar’s 2025 Annual Report Acknowledges Financial Woes, Highlights Discipline Wins

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