Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara Announces Winners of the Law Day 2026 Video Contest

The Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara, in collaboration with the Santa Clara County Bar Association (SCCBA), proudly celebrates Law Day 2026 and announces the winners of this year’s Law Day Video Contest, held under the theme “Rule of Law and the American Dream.”

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