Autism Live Releases 2025 Toy & Gift Guide Highlighting Top Gifts for Neurodivergent Individuals

Free online resource helps families choose thoughtful, skill-building, and joy-filled gifts for children, teens, and adults on the autism spectrum.

I’m always on the hunt for the toy that will ignite the hearts and minds of the kids, teens, and adults we love. Sometimes it’s not the toy everyone talks about — it’s the one that sparks joy.” — Shannon Penrod, host of Autism Live

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holiday season approaches, Autism Live has released its annual 2025 Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide , a free online resource designed to help families and friends select meaningful gifts for neurodivergent loved ones of all ages. Curated by the award-winning podcast Autism Live, the guide showcases toys and gifts that inspire creativity, connection, and joy while supporting skill development and inclusion.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 1 in 31 children in the United States has an autism spectrum diagnosis. With millions of families seeking guidance on what toys and gifts will truly resonate, the Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide serves as a trusted resource — offering expert insight and heartfelt recommendations for every age group and interest.“A great toy can make all the difference,” said Shannon Penrod, host of Autism Live and co-creator of the guide. “It can encourage communication and connection. We just want to help families discover toys that bring joy and foster growth.”Comprehensive Awards Across Six CategoriesThe 2025 guide features recommendations across six distinct categories: Baby/Toddler, Preschool, School-Aged, Tween/Teen, Adult, and Caregiver. Each category honors 20 different awards, including:• Top Toy Award• Best STEM Toy• Best Board/Card Game• Best Sensory Toy• Best Book• Best Social Skills Builder• Best Art/Craft Award• Therapist, Parent, and Kid Recommendation Awards• Best Oldie But Goody AwardThis year introduces two new honors:• The Dr. Doreen Award, recognizing a standout toy or gift personally selected by Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, renowned autism expert and host of Ask Dr. Doreen.• Shannon’s Favorite Award, highlighting a unique find handpicked by Penrod herself.“I’m always on the hunt for the toy that will ignite the hearts and minds of the kids, teens, and adults we love. Sometimes it’s not the toy everyone talks about — it’s the one that sparks joy.” says Penrod.Featuring Top Toy Makers and Inclusive PlayThis year’s honorees represent a wide range of respected toy manufacturers, including Discovery Toys, Blue Marble, Make Music Count, Feeding Friendzies, Lakeshore, Coco Smile, Lux Blox, Boys Town Press, Future Horizons, FolkmanisPuppets, Crazy Aarons, Project Genius, Autumn Press, University Games, Bene World LLC, South Beach Bubbles, Splash Jam, Just Play, Eye Connect Crafts, Pickle Everything Games, Igloo Press, Learning Stages, Simon & Schuster, Griddly Kids, Relevant Play, Side FX Partners, JoPat Games, Humango, MukikiM Toys, and many more!Many of the winning toys will also be featured during the Festival of Toys, streaming on Autism Live beginning November 19, 2025. The multi-episode event will showcase demonstrations, interviews, and expert commentary designed to help viewers choose the right gifts for every age and ability level.The Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide features toys vetted by a diverse panel of parents, autism experts, and neurodivergent children, teens, and adults who evaluate each product. Every featured toy includes direct purchase links for easy online ordering and gifting.Download the full 2025 Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide at https://www.autismnetwork.com/2025-autism-live-toy-gift-guide/ About The Autism Network The Autism Network is home to Autism Live — the #1 rated autism podcast in 2021 and 2022 — as well as Ask Dr. Doreen with Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh and Stories from the Spectrum, a program created entirely by neurodiverse artists, writers, and creators. The Network provides trusted information, education, and inspiration for individuals on the spectrum and the people who love them.Official Website: www.AutismNetwork.com Facebook: The Autism NetworkAbout Autism LiveAutism Live delivers expert interviews, breaking news, and resources designed to inform and empower the autism community. The show streams live on Wednesdays on YouTube, Facebook, and other major platforms and is available as a free podcast on all major streaming services.Website: www.Autism-Live.com Facebook: facebook.com/AutismLiveTwitter: @AutismLiveShowInstagram: @AutismLiveTikTok: @AutismLiveAbout Ask Dr. DoreenAsk Dr. Doreen features Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, BCBA-D, a leading autism researcher and clinician with over 40 years of experience. Each week, she answers live questions from viewers around the world, providing evidence-based insights into autism treatment and support.TikTok: @AskDrDoreenFacebook: facebook.com/drdoreengranpeesheh________________________________________Media Contact:Shannon Penrod shannon@autism-live.com

