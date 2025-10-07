All Ghouls Gala Celebrity FUNdraiser for Autism Care Today

All Ghouls Gala 2025 Benefiting Autism Care Today Autism Care Today Logo Special Honorees Chelsea Darnell and Love on the Spectrum

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The All Ghouls Gala premiered in 2022 and quickly became the Halloween Event of the Season. On October 25, 2025, celebrities, influencers, and those who support the autism community will party under the stars at an exclusive Woodland Hills location, all to raise money for families affected by autism. Guests will be wined and dined in spooky elegance, and dance the night away. Costume prizes will be awarded for Best Costume, Best Couples Costume and Best Group Costume. “Lending Your Voice” Awards will be given to Chelsea Darnell and the Netflix show LOVE ON THE SPECTRUM. Autism Care Today (ACT) is the host of the event and all proceeds from the event will benefit their grant program.Each year the All Ghouls Gala honors special guests with the “Lending Your Voice Award”. This award goes to a person, entity, or work of art that has elevated the conversation of what it means to be differently abled, and those who uphold the belief that “different” is never “less”. This year’s class of honorees includes Chelsea Darnell, and the hit Netflix show LOVE ON THE SPECTRUM. Each has been an outspoken advocate for the rights of individuals on the spectrum.Chelsea Darnell has been a stellar advocate for the autism community. In April 2020, during the start of the pandemic, she created MOVIE CHAT, a virtual space for autistic adults to talk about movies. MOVIE CHAT became a critical avenue for adults on the spectrum to meet and connect with other like-minded movie lovers. For some, it was their ONLY social connection during social distancing.Currently, Chelsea is the Social Director of the Ed Asner Family Center, assisting in both organizing social activities for the Social Club and co-instructing improv classes. She also worked with the Director of Mental Health there to create their Dating Spectrum Program. Chelsea also serves as an assistant instructor at Spectrum Laboratory, a performing arts organization for neurodivergent performers/writers, where she helps with Short Film, Sketch, and Improv! Most notably, Chelsea is especially proud to work as the Casting Associate Producer for the Emmy-winning, LOVE ON THE SPECTRUM. Chelsea’s also a Summa Cum Laude Communications graduate of California Lutheran University, and has a Master’s Degree from Arizona State University in Film & Media Studies.Also receiving a “Lending Your Voice” award at the 2025 All Ghouls Gala is the hit Netflix reality show, LOVE ON THE SPECTRUM. The show, which began with 2 seasons featuring an Australian cast, and subsequently has had 3 seasons with a US cast, has won a total of 7 Emmy Awards. Creator and Director Cian O’Clery has opened a window into the hearts, minds, and romances of those on the spectrum, allowing their voices to soar. The cast of each season are young people, on the spectrum, with hopes, dreams, and aspirations of finding true love. The result has been groundbreaking television that has enlightened the entire world about adult autism.Autism Care Today is thrilled to acknowledge these honorees who have truly earned the “Lending Your Voice Award”.Notable sponsors for the 2025 All Ghouls Gala include JPMorgan Chase, UBS, Nevers Palazzo Packard Wildermuth & Wynner, Assured Partners, Center for Autism & Related Disorders, Duffy Kruspodin, The Pant-Pande Family Giving Fund, The Granpeesheh Foundation, Ike’s Love and Sandwiches, and Tetya KAPA Vodka.Proceeds from the All Ghouls Gala benefit Autism Care Today (ACT). ACT is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to raise awareness and provide treatment services and support to families to help their children with autism be able to achieve their full potential.Since 2005, Autism Care Today (ACT) has given over 2 million dollars in grants to families for things like safety equipment, insurance co-pays, assistance dogs, camp scholarships, communication devices and much more.ACT was founded by Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, star of the popular Ask Dr. Doreen podcast. “Families need help and support getting access to equipment and care that may not be covered by insurance. The need is great and sometimes the situations are dire. The #1 cause of death for children on the spectrum is drowning because they have wandered away from their caregivers. It doesn’t have to happen. We can and do provide fencing, alarms, and swimming lessons. There is a lot that can be done to keep children safe, healthy and thriving.” Says Granpeesheh.Families in need of support are able to apply for a grant based on what they need. “It’s not one size fits all,” says Granpeesheh, “Some families need an iPad, others need help paying their insurance co-pays. We let the families tell us what they need.”Families seeking grants can apply at www.act-today.org . Those seeking to donate to ACT can do so at https://www.act-today.org/donate/ Tickets to the All Ghouls Gala can be purchased here ABOUT THE ALL GHOULS GALAThe All Ghouls Gala is an adult Halloween fundraising event benefiting Autism Care Today (ACT) On Oct 25th, 2025 beginning at 7:00pm at an exclusive Woodland Hills location. Costumes are required. There will be a costume contest, and devilish prizes will be awarded. Food, drink, fun and dancing will be amply provided in festive, spooky elegance. Tickets can be purchased here: https://aesbid.co/ELP/GHOULS25 ABOUT AUTISM CARE TODAY (ACT)Autism Care Today is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to raise awareness and provide treatment services and support to families to help their children with autism achieve their full potential. www.act-today.org ABOUT ASK DR. DOREENAsk Dr. Doreen features world renowned autism expert Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh as she takes live questions from viewers around the world. Dr. Granpeesheh, BCBA-D, founded the Center for Autism and Related Disorders and has dedicated more than 40 years to helping individuals with autism lead healthy, productive lives. Watch Ask Dr. Doreen Live on Tuesdays at 1pm ET, 10am PT on the Autism Network, YouTube, Twitter or Facebook. Or download the podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

