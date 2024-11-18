Autism Live Toy Guide & Gift Guide Launches in Time for Holiday Shopping

The 2024 Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide Autism Live Autism Network

The 2024 Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide shares the hottest presents and gift giving ideas for kids, teens, adults and caregivers in the Neurodiverse Community.

The right toy can empower a child, a teen, an adult, or a caregiver. We want our guide to make the process of giving great toys easier for our community.” — Shannon Penrod, host of Autism Live

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shoppers looking for the perfect gift for a loved one on the autism spectrum can find great ideas in an annual guide curated by Autism Live. The 2024 Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide is live now online for easy access visit: https://www.autismnetwork.com/2024-autism-live-toy-gift-guide/ The CDC estimates that 1 in 36 children in the United States has an Autism Spectrum Diagnosis. As a result, there are millions of parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles needing guidance on what toy will spark joy for their loved one on the spectrum. Autism Live’s yearly guide showcases the best of the best in today’s toys with a special eye for well-made toys that are fun, build skills, develop interests, foster creativity, and are a delight to play with. The Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide features toys in six different age groups. Baby/Toddler, Preschool, School-Aged, Tween/Teen, Adult, and Caregiver. Within each category there are 18 different awards including: Top Toy Award, Best Board/Card Game, Best Video Game, Best Book, Best Educational Toy Award, Best Motor Play Toy, Best Social Skills Builder Award, Best STEM Toy Award, Best Speech Builder Award, Employment Empowerment Award, Best Sensory Toy Award, Best Puzzle Award, Boredom Buster Toy Award, Best Art/Craft Award, Parent Recommendation Award, Therapist Recommendation Award, Kid Recommendation Award, and Best Oldie But Goody Award.The toys and gifts featured in this year’s guide are from a wide range of toy and gift manufacturers and publishers, including: LeapFrog, Vtech, Discovery Toys, Fun in Motion Toys, Boys Town Press, Goliath Games, Briarpatch, Thames and Kosmos, Crawligator, Schleich, Schylling, Future Horizons, Scholastic, Project Genius, University Games, Mattel, Fisher-Price, Bene World LLC, Clixo, South Beach Bubbles, The Learning Journey, Slumberkins, Theodora S.T.E.A.M. Girls, Underdog Educational, Autism Learning Games, Micador, SimPlay3, Smart Steps, Dreamighty, Mukikim, Ooly, Smartivity, Spaghetteez, The Calm Crate, M & J Games, Hootenanny Games, and many more!From now until the end of the year Autism Live will feature some of their favorite toys during their annual FESTIVAL OF TOYS on the Autism Network. Shannon Penrod, host of Autism Live says, “Imagine giving a toy that not only sparks joy in your child, but also helps them to grow and communicate! The right toy can empower a child, a teen, an adult, or a caregiver. We want our guide to make the process of giving great toys easier for our community.”Penrod leads a team of judges that include Parents, Autism Experts, Adults on the Spectrum, and kids of all abilities. The team carefully evaluates the toys and gifts before deciding on their favorites. Viewers of the guide can click to see all the winners and read about why each toy was chosen. There are links to purchase all the toys and have them shipped directly to their recipients.This year’s guide features video demos of some of Autism Live’s favorite toys and gifts. Top Toy Award Winners signify that the judges unilaterally saw value in the toy and believed it would make a great toy on lots of levels, educational but also joy inspiring. Viewers of the guide are encouraged to begin shopping in the age range of the individual receiving the present, then to branch out to other age ranges to find the perfect gift for the individual on their list.ABOUT THE AUTISM NETWORK: The Autism Network is home to Autism Live, the #1 rated Autism Podcast for 2021 and 2022, as well as other top podcasts Ask Dr. Doreen, with Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, and Stories from the Spectrum which features programing that is entirely hosted, created, and produced by individuals on the spectrum.Official Website: https://www.autismnetwork.com/ Facebook: The Autism NetworkABOUT AUTISM LIVE: Autism Live was the #1 rated Autism Podcast in 2021 and 2022. Interviews with experts, breaking news and resource packed story segments offer viewers information and inspiration. Search the decade long library for topics of interest or watch the live show and interact. Live shows can be viewed Mondays and Wednesdays on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and other live streaming platforms. Download the free podcast wherever you get your podcasts.Official Website: www.Autism-Live.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/AutismLive Twitter: www.twitter.com/AutismLiveShow Instagram: www.instagram.com/AutismLive TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@autismlive ABOUT ASK DR. DOREEN: Ask Dr. Doreen features world renowned autism expert Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh as she takes live questions from viewers around the world. Dr. Granpeesheh, BCBA-D, founded the original Center for Autism and Related Disorders, and she currently serves as its CEO. Dr. Granpeesheh has dedicated more than 40 years of her life to helping individuals with autism lead healthy, productive lives. Dr. Granpeesheh is a licensed clinical psychologist and behavior analyst with expertise in the field of autism research and treatment. Watch Ask Dr. Doreen Live on Tuesdays at 1pm ET, 10am PT on the Autism Network, YouTube, Twitter or Facebook. Ask Dr. Doreen questions on TikTok.TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@askdrdoreen Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drdoreengranpeesheh ABOUT STORIES FROM THE SPECTRUM: Stories from the Spectrum: Content by and for a Neurodiverse World is the newest podcast from The Autism Network. It features artists, filmmakers, poets, bloggers, animators and other artists who identify as being on the spectrum or as being Neurodiverse. Each episode features a range of stories, no two alike, because each individual has a unique story to tell and a unique perspective on how to tell the story. Stories from the Spectrum streams live on Thursdays and is available on all podcast platforms as a free download.Official Website: https://www.autismnetwork.com/ ABOUT SHANNON PENROD: Shannon Penrod identifies herself as a PONI – a Parent of a Neurodiverse Individual. Her son was diagnosed with Autism at the age of 2 ½. Before her son was diagnosed Shannon was an award-winning stand-up comedienne, writer and educator. After her son was diagnosed, she hosted her own radio show, Everyday Autism Miracles and then co-created Autism Live, now a part of the The Autism Media Network.

Autism Live 2024 Toy Guide: Cutie Paws Puppy Carrier

