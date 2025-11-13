Goodie Nation Hosts Inaugural TAP Forward Demo Night Showcasing the Next Era of Diverse Creative Agencies

TAP Forward Fall 2025 Cohort Kimberly Jolasun, Villie Noelle Lucas, Vibeology Co.

Goodie Nation spotlights agency founders redefining the future of marketing, media, and the $250B creator economy

TAP Forward is more than an accelerator—it’s an ecosystem.” — Joey Womack, Founder & CEO of Goodie Nation

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodie Nation debuted the TAP Forward Agency Accelerator Demo Night during its 4th annual Intentionally Good Summit, presented by SHOPLINE. The first-of-its-kind event showcased 14 creative agency founders highlighting the next era of marketing, media, and experiential firms rooted in culture, data, and innovation in the marketing and advertising industry.“TAP Forward is more than an accelerator—it’s an ecosystem,” says Joey Womack, Founder & CEO of Goodie Nation. “TAP Forward was built to close the relationship gap for creative founders, providing the structure, relationships, and strategic frameworks to compete at scale. We are transforming startup silos into a scalable ecosystem model for creative entrepreneurs and agencies in the innovation industry.”The Blueprint for Creative InnovationThe TAP Forward Demo Night marked a pivotal moment for the creative industry, uniting brand leaders, chief marketing officers, small business owners and communication professionals with vetted creative marketing firms redefining the future of A.I., data-driven cultural insights, and community-first campaigns with strategic efficiency—a competitive combination sought after by both local businesses and global enterprises.Through a robust three-month accelerator program, participating founders received coaching from top industry leaders and business experts, mentorship from seasoned strategists, as well as direct access to decision-makers of global brands and iconic local businesses.Closing the Relationship GapGoodie Nation’s mission is clear: to close the relationship gap for founders in the innovation industry. As many agencies face reduced contract budgets, employee reductions, and looming possibilities of closure, initiatives like TAP Forward are critical to survive the uncertainties of a volatile economy. Tailored specifically for creative entrepreneurs who often operate in silos, TAP Forward connects founders to a global community of mentors, potential partners and resources that help achieve and sustain growth.With plans to expand to other cities like New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, TAP Forward is transforming industry gatekeeping and silos into scalable ecosystems fueling the $250B global creator economy.Meet the TAP Forward Fall 2025 CohortMarketing Strategy- Tenisha Griggs, 37X Digital Marketing Agency- Alyssa Evans, Grounded Marketing- LaShanda Spears Jackson, No Ceiling Collective- Kimberly Jolasun, Villie- Sumayya Holmes, Whittley AgencyExperiential & Event Marketing- Amber Owens, BrandFelt Activation- Mezu Ofoegbu, Infinity Village Lab- Hannah Sterling, Refluence- Yasmeen Telsem, Telmore Agency- Noelle Lucas, Vibeology Co.Advertising & Creative- Francis Rutledge III, Agency One Digital- Marcus Hollinger, Brighton + Chelsea- Jarrett Coger, Dyno Labs- AC Hampton, Hampton Media GroupLearn more at goodienation.org/tapforward.About Goodie NationGoodie Nation is a nonprofit dedicated to eliminating the Relationship Gap that stands in the way of success for too many promising entrepreneurs, especially those who are people of color, women, or in rural areas away from coastal financial centers. Our super power is the ability to make the right connection at the right time, and we leverage an extensive network to create deep relationships that lead to revenue and funding, less stress, and more polished CEOs. We’re on a mission to change trajectories – accelerating futures by putting people and relationships at the center of innovation.

