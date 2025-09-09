Dr. Terence Lester Releases Powerful New Memoir, From Dropout to Doctorate: Breaking the Chains of Educational Injustice

Dr. Terence Lester, author & founder, Love Beyond Walls Dr. Terence Lester Book Tour Dr. Terence Lester and book, "From Dropout to Doctorate"

Award-winning author, public scholar, and social justice advocate, Dr. Terence Lester releases his most personal and powerful book to date.

This book is more than my story—it’s a mirror reflecting the mental and emotional barriers many students face every day.” — Dr. Terence Lester

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delving into the intersections of systemic poverty, trauma, and the equity gap in education, Dr. Terence Lester founder and executive director of Love Beyond Walls, explores historical context and offers academic insight to saving the future of education in America. Published by InterVarsity press, " From Dropout to Doctorate: Breaking the Chains of Educational Injustice " is available now on Amazon and major book retailers nationwide.“This book is more than my story—it’s a mirror,” says Dr. Terence Lester. “It reflects the mental and emotional barriers many students in under-resourced urban and rural areas face every day. Behind every data point about dropout rates, underfunded schools, and academic failure is a real story—full of complexity, potential, and pain. This book is for students who feel unseen, educators who refuse to give up, and anyone who believes in the power of second chances—the future is still worth fighting for.”At 17-yrs old Terence dropped out of high school living out of his car and on the streets to survive. Today, he is a public scholar and respected thought-leader on poverty and education equity, holds a Ph.D. in Social Justice, and has mobilized justice-driven initiatives nationally recognized in CNN, Good Morning America, and Fast Company that amplifies the voices and experiences of those experiencing homelessness. Drawing from his own personal narrative and scholarly research, Dr. Lester reveals how poverty disrupts the lives of many families, contributing to youth homelessness, rising dropout rates and the school-to-prison pipeline.Alongside the book, Dr. Lester has launched the DisruptED multi-city book tour and conversation series. This interactive storytelling journey echoes the book’s themes of resilience and highlighting the lived experiences of those overcoming life’s disruptions to achieve an American education. The series takes a closer look at K-12 and higher education tackling urgent challenges such as Title I school funding and persistent educational inequities, while introducing community-led solutions like 'Zion’s Closet'—a program that partners with Title 1 schools providing support to families in need with stocked food pantries, clothing closets, school supplies and essential household items.Chicago, IL - Sept. 16thDallas, TX - Sept. 25thLouisville, KY - Oct. 13thMore dates to come!Transformation is not just personal—it’s collective and takes a whole-of-society effort. This book and conversation series is to equip and empower anyone willing to advocate for inclusive educational environments rooted in justice, empathy and safe spaces for all youth to thrive regardless of background, circumstance, family income or status. Rewriting his own narrative of resilience and redemption, Dr. Lester charts a hopeful path and a gentle reminder for learners at any age to keep going.For more information on Dr. Terence Lester, "From Dropout to Doctorate" and upcoming events, visit TerenceLester.org and connect on social @ImTerenceLester and @LoveBeyondWalls. For media inquiries, speaking engagements, or access to the press kit, please contact pr@lovebeyondwalls.org.About "From Dropout to Doctorate":"From Dropout to Doctorate" shines a light on the educational systems that often fail students from marginalized communities. Drawing from his personal narrative and scholarly research, Dr. Lester examines how trauma, under-resourced schools, and systemic poverty intersect to create barriers that are rarely acknowledged—and even less often dismantled.With a foreword by bestselling author Jemar Tisby, Dr. Lester’s unapologetic advocacy for equitable access to advanced education is praised for its emotional honesty, scholarly insight, and urgent relevance.About Dr. Terence Lester:Dr. Terence Lester is an award-winning author, master storyteller, minister, and founder of Love Beyond Walls, a not-for-profit organization focused on mobilizing communities and awareness for homelessness, systemic poverty, and economic inequality. A public scholar in social justice, Dr. Lester’s justice-driven campaigns have received national recognition in The Today Show, Good Morning America, NBC, USA Today, Black Enterprise, and Essence, among others. Dr. Lester's unique approach to confronting systemic issues starts with challenging the public’s perception of the least of these and equipping communities with the power of empathy to influence social change. He is also author of I See You; When We Stand; All God's Children; and children's book, Zion Learns to See co-authored with his daughter, Zion.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.