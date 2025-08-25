Goodie Nation’s TAP Forward Accelerator Helps Creative Agency Founders Find Footing in a Shifting Economy

Agency founders from the 2025 TAP Forward Cohort TAP Forward Accelerator Program

16 agencies tap into new accelerator program for diverse founders

Many creative agency founders are navigating seismic shifts in policy, dismantling of equity-focused work, project cancellations and scarce funding.” — Goodie Nation founder and CEO, Joey Womack

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta, GA — Continuing its commitment to closing the relationship gap in the innovation economy, Goodie Nation has announced the latest cohort of its TAP Forward Accelerator Program —16 diverse, high-potential creative agencies selected for their cultural fluency, visionary leadership and niche as a creative problem solver.These early-stage marketing, media, and creative firms span a wide range of disciplines—from brandtech and experiential marketing to PR, product design, and growth strategy. TAP Forward equips these founders with the tools to drive revenue, scale sustainably, and lead at the intersection of culture, creativity, and community."In a time of economic uncertainty and growing cultural divide, these founders represent ingenuity and resilience,” says Goodie Nation founder and CEO, Joey Womack. “Agencies are navigating seismic shifts in policy, dismantling of equity-focused work, unexpected project cancellations, scarce funding, and many find themselves abandoned by the very programs and promises established to confront systemic barriers. TAP Forward was designed to bridge this gap and we are proud to champion diverse founders through a unique ecosystem of targeted support and access opportunities that may exist outside of their immediate network.”Highlights of the 2025 Cohort:- 6 Marketing Strategy Agencies lead the cohort, followed by 4 in Event Marketing, 3 in Advertising, and 3 in Experiential.- Founders have worked with major brands including Microsoft, AT&T, Netflix, and Pepsi.- Nearly 80% of participating ventures are women-led.Meet the TAP Forward founders below:- AC Hampton, Hampton Media Group- Alyssa Evans, Grounded Marketing- Amber Owens, BrandFelt Activation- Dejia Felicity Swindell, Felicitea Digital Lab- Dora Whittley and Sumayya Holmes, Whittley Agency- Francis Rutledge III, Agency One Digital- Jarrett Coger, Dyno Labs- Kimberly Jolasun and Melissa Iftimie, Villie- LaShanda Spears Jackson, No Ceiling Collective- Marcus Hollinger and Yvonne Druyeh Dodd, Brighton + Chelsea- Mezu Ofoegbu and Mambu Sherman, Infinity Village Lab- Noelle Lucas, Vibeology Co.- Paris Tyler, The Vibrant Consultancy- Tenisha Griggs, 37X Digital Marketing Agency- Yasmeen Telsem, Telmore AgencyGoodie Nation also welcomed four seasoned operators to anchor this year’s accelerator. Each brings deep program management, event production, and communications chops — so founders get structure and tailored support aligned to their needs.- Allison Todd: Executive coach/consultant and ecosystem builder; expertise in strategic partnerships, major gifts & fundraising, marketing operations, and leadership;- Eugenia Johnson: Senior PR strategist and program manager with experience across consumer brands, lifestyle, public health, and entertainment;- MJ Allen: Business development and partnerships lead working with early-stage startups; founder/operator ethos and active writer;- Naomi Arroyo: Strategic operations and workforce development leader with experience running hybrid and virtual programs.Through a thoughtfully designed 3-month program featuring CEO Mastermind sessions, industry roundtables, peer support circles, and one-on-one coaching, TAP Forward equips agency founders with the tools, connections, and confidence to thrive in today’s evolving landscape.About Goodie NationGoodie Nation is a nonprofit organization closing the relationship gap for diverse founders and creative problem solvers in the innovation economy.Learn more at goodienation.org/tapforward.

