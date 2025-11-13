Secretary Noem Highlights Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Arrested by ICE Including Sex Offenders, Violent Assailants, and Drug Traffickers

The Democrats’ longest government shutdown in American history has not slowed ICE down from removing the worst of the worst from American neighborhoods

WASHINGTON — Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem highlighted some of the worst of the worst that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested from across the country yesterday, including criminal illegal aliens convicted of sexual assault, aggravated assault, and drug trafficking.

“Sex offenders. Violent Thugs. Drug traffickers. These are just a few of the scumbags here illegally who we have arrested thanks to President Trump,” said Secretary Noem. “President Trump and I have a clear message to those in our country illegally: LEAVE NOW. If you do not self-deport, we will hunt you down, arrest you, and deport you. Download the FREE CBP Home App today to self-deport."

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Modesto Morales-Bernabe, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of third-degree sex assault in Gunnison County, Colorado.

Mario Joel Marquez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of assault and two counts of aggravated assault in Davidson County, Tennessee.

Gabriel Rodriguez-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine in United States District Court, Southern District of Texas McAllen Division.

Gilbert Ruiz-Broche, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in Austin, Texas.

Claudio Alejandro Ayvar, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in Lynn, Massachusetts.

