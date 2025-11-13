Chantel Figueroa Selected as Top Global Real Estate Consultant of the Year for 2026 by (IAOTP)

Chantel Figueroa will be honored by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) at their annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chantel Figueroa, Founder and Owner of CLF Property Management, has been named Top Global Real Estate Consultant of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). Ms. Figueroa will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City and featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine.With more than two decades of experience in real estate, project management, and global business consulting, Ms. Figueroa has distinguished herself as a results-driven and visionary leader. As a Global Real Estate Consultant and Project Manager, she has successfully managed large-scale projects across multiple industries, consistently delivering exceptional results through innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to excellence.Ms. Figueroa is the driving force behind CLF Property Management, where she leads a diverse portfolio of projects and international partnerships. Known for her ability to navigate complex challenges and execute under demanding timelines, she is widely respected for her solution-oriented approach and her dedication to building long-term client and partner relationships.Her expertise spans management consulting, real estate, property management, project management, accounting, bookkeeping, financial analytics, business development, and sales. A multilingual professional fluent in four languages, Ms. Figueroa brings a unique global perspective to every endeavor.Ms. Figueroa holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Sociology from Rollins College and a Master of Business Administration in Administration and Management from the Metropolitan College of New York – School of Business.IAOTP President Stephanie Cirami remarked, “Choosing Ms. Figueroa for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at the gala.”Throughout her career, Ms. Figueroa has received numerous awards and recognitions for her outstanding leadership and professional contributions. Looking ahead, she remains committed to expanding her business globally, mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs, and fostering meaningful partnerships within the industry.Beyond her professional pursuits, Ms. Figueroa enjoys traveling and writing. She is also a proud supporter of Mustard Seed Communities (Jamaica) and Shriners Children’s Hospital (Boston), reflecting her deep commitment to giving back and making a positive impact.For more information about Ms. Figueroa and CLF Property Management, please visit: https://clfpropertymanagement.com ________________________________________Media Contact:CLF Property ManagementEmail: clfpropmgmt@gmail.comWebsite: https:// clfpropertymanagement.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

