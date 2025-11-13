Grace Management, Inc. Selected to Operate Five Ventas-Owned Communities

Five communities transitioned to Grace’s management strengthen its relationship with Ventas and increase Grace’s total portfolio to 77 nationwide.

MAPLE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grace Management, Inc., one of the nation’s 50 largest senior housing operators (ASHA), today announced an expanded relationship with Ventas, Inc. through the successful transition of five senior living communities previously managed under a triple-net lease structure. Ventas is a leading real estate investment trust and preeminent owner of senior housing.The five communities, now under the management of Grace Management, Inc., include:• The Hallmark (Chicago, IL) – formerly Brookdale Lake Shore Drive• Inspirations of Northbrook (Northbrook, IL) – formerly Brookdale Northbrook• Inspirations of Mesa (Mesa, AZ) – formerly Brookdale Springs Mesa• Inspirations of Peoria (Peoria, AZ) – formerly Brookdale Peoria• Inspirations of Bartlesville (Bartlesville, OK) – formerly Brookdale Bartlesville SouthAs part of the transition, Grace Management is restoring The Hallmark name to a premier Independent and Assisted Living community located in Chicago’s iconic Lakeview neighborhood. The Hallmark, which features breathtaking views of Lake Michigan, will soon undergo a multi-million-dollar renovation to restore its grandeur and deliver a new era of modern lakeside living for seniors in Chicago.“With these five new communities, we are proud to deepen our relationship with Ventas, an exceptional owner in senior living known for its excellence and collaboration,” said Brian Storey, President of Grace Management, Inc. “Together, we are committed to creating communities where seniors thrive — enjoying vibrant lifestyles, personalized support, and peace of mind for the families we serve.”These communities offer Assisted Living or Independent Living and Assisted Living, expanding Grace Management’s national portfolio to 77 communities across 23 states.About Grace Management, Inc.Grace Management, Inc. has been a trusted name in the senior living industry since 1984, specializing in managing and elevating senior living communities nationwide. The company currently manages 77 communities across the United States. As part of CPF Living, Grace operates a growing portfolio and is recognized among ASHA’s 50 largest senior housing operators. The company is committed to operational excellence, high ethical standards, and creating vibrant communities where seniors thrive.ContactsGrace Management, Inc.Media@gracemanagement.com

