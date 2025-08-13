Country-Rock Sensation Jay Allen Hits the Road for the 'Living Gracefully Tour'

Jay Allen's Living Gracefully Tour Country-Rock artist Jay Allen delivers a heartfelt performance at Snow Canyon Retirement Community, May 2025.

A first-of-its-kind concert series presented by Grace Management, Inc., bringing music, healing, and connection to senior living communities nationwide

MAPLE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award winning singer-songwriter and philanthropist Jay Allen, best known for his viral hit “Blank Stares” and his memorable appearance on NBC’s The Voice, is taking his music nationwide in a groundbreaking new way.Launching this September, the Living Gracefully Tour, presented by Grace Management, Inc., will bring emotionally resonant concerts to senior living communities across the country, offering healing, connection, and hope to those touched by memory loss.Allen’s journey is deeply personal—after losing his mother to Alzheimer’s in 2019, he turned grief into purpose. His tribute song “Blank Stares” has surpassed 1 billion views, and he has helped raise more than $160 million for Alzheimer’s and other memory-related conditions. Named All Country News 2024 Artist of the Year, Allen tours with his band, The Stallions, using his platform to uplift those affected by memory loss and other serious health conditions. His advocacy has taken him to the White House and earned national recognition from The Voice, CMT, PeopleTV, and ABC News.This heartfelt concert series will kick off with 12 stops across the country from September 2025 to March 2026, with the potential for more communities to be added for a second leg. Each event will feature intimate performances of fan-favorite originals and personal reflections—bringing people together through the unifying power of music."Grace Management, Inc. is proud to lead the way in bringing meaningful, relevant programming to senior living," said Brian Storey, President of Grace Management, Inc. "This first-of-its-kind Jay Allen's Living Gracefully Tour combines the healing power of music with the sense of community we strive to cultivate every day. And for us, it’s not just about hosting a concert, it’s about what those moments mean to the people who live and work in our communities."To further amplify the impact, each tour stop will feature a Media Day with opportunities for in-studio interviews, live performance coverage, and on-site access. Early inquiries are encouraged.Tour Dates & LocationsSpace is limited, RSVP will be required, to learn more, visit: gracemanagement.com/JayAllenTour• Sept. 30, 2025 – Portside at Grande Dunes – Myrtle Beach, SC• Oct. 3, 2025 – The Willows of Easley – Easley, SC• Oct. 15, 2025 – Celebration Village Forsyth – Suwanee, GA• Oct. 16, 2025 – Celebration Village Acworth – Acworth, GA• Oct. 23, 2025 – Cave Creek Assisted Living – Cave Creek, AZ• Feb. 18, 2026 – Sumter Senior Living – The Villages, FL• Feb. 24, 2026 – Palm Bay Memory Care – Palm Bay, FL• Feb. 27, 2026 – Camellia at Deerwood – Jacksonville, FL• Mar. 17, 2026 – The Magnolia at Oxford – Oxford, MS• Mar. 20, 2026 – The Summit of Germantown – Memphis, TN• Mar. 25, 2026 – The Summit of Fort Myers – Fort Myers, FL• Mar. 26, 2026 – Beach House – Naples, FLOriginally from Cedar Falls, Iowa, Jay Allen is a country-rock singer songwriter, philanthropist, and Alzheimer’s advocate. After losing his mother to the disease, he dedicated his platform to raising awareness and supporting families and caregivers. His viral single “Blank Stares” earned international attention, leading to widespread recognition and performances across major stages and media outlets.Grace Management, Inc. has been a trusted name in the senior living industry since 1984, specializing in managing and elevating senior living communities nationwide. The company currently manages 72 communities across the United States. As part of CPF Living, Grace operates a growing portfolio and is recognized among ASHA’s 50 largest senior housing operators. The company is committed to operational excellence, high ethical standards, and creating vibrant communities where seniors thrive.ContactsManagement:For Jay Allen InquiriesStacy Stavola | Fire River Management | stacy@firerivermanagement.comMedia:For Grace Management, Inc. InquiriesKara Latham | Grace Management, Inc. | klatham@gracemanagement.com

WATCH THE OFFICIAL “BLANK STARES” MUSIC VIDEO

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.