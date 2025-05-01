Snow Canyon Retirement Community to Celebrate Grand Opening with Live Performance by Jay Allen

Photo Courtesy of Jay Allen Official

Snow Canyon Retirement Community is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of its new senior living community in beautiful Santa Clara, Utah.

SANTA CLARA, UT, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With residents now calling Snow Canyon home, this important milestone will be commemorated with a community celebration. The official Grand Opening event, taking place on Thursday, May 15, will feature guided community tours, chef-curated small bites and refreshments, a drone light show, and a live musical performance by Jay Allen Nationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Jay Allen is known for his country-rock music and impactful philanthropy efforts. Following the loss of his mother to Alzheimer’s in 2019, Jay has passionately dedicated his career to raising awareness and funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia related causes. To date, he has helped raise over $160 million to combat these diseases. His heartfelt anthem, “Blank Stares,” has touched millions around the world. Jay’s inspiring message of hope and resilience reflects Snow Canyon’s commitment to fostering a warm, vibrant, and supportive community for seniors.“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome residents to Snow Canyon,” said Colton Balmforth, Executive Director. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see our vision come to life—and even more meaningful to celebrate this moment with our residents and the broader community.”As part of its Grand Opening Celebration, Snow Canyon will host a Media Day on Wednesday, May 14. Members of the press are invited to meet Jay Allen, hear stories from residents and families impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia, capture human-interest moments, and tour the new community.About Snow Canyon Retirement Community Snow Canyon Retirement Community is an elevated senior living destination, offering quality independent living, assisted living, and memory care services so seniors can age in place in a beautiful setting. As part of a distinguished family of senior living communities managed by Grace Management, Inc. , Snow Canyon Retirement Community is more than just a place to live—it's a place to thrive. For more information, please visit www.SnowCanyonRC.com About Grace Management, Inc.Grace Management, Inc. (GMI) has been a leader in senior housing since 1984, with expertise in the development, marketing, and management of communities nationwide. Ranked among the 50 largest senior housing operators by ASHA, GMI is committed to operational excellence and enriching the lives of the seniors it serves. To learn more, visit www.GraceManagement.com About Gold Stream LLCGold Stream LLC is a vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm focused on delivering upscale retirement communities in underserved markets. From acquisition to operations, Gold Stream is committed to creating environments that support the evolving needs of today's seniors. For more information, visit www.goldstream.us

