COPEL - Copel's Recurring Ebitda amounted to R$ 1,337.4, 7.8% higher than the R$ 1,240.3 recorded in 3Q24.

CURITIBA, PARANA, BRAZIL, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Copel's Recurring Ebitda amounted to R$ 1,337.4 million in 3Q25, 7.8% higher than the R$ 1,240.3 million recorded in 3Q24. This result reflects the company's ability to consistently generate value, supported by the strength of its assets and the efficient execution of its operational and commercial strategy. GenCo and TradeCo accounted for approximately 53.4% of this result, while DisCo accounted for 48.7%.Highlights in 3Q25 include:(i) GenCo's Ebitda grew 11.0% (+R$ 71.3 million) compared to 3Q24, totaling R$ 721.1 million, especially due to the increase in revenue from electricity grid vailability, explained mainly by the incorporation of the transmission company Mata de Santa Genebra S.A. - MSG and by the increase in supply revenue driven by the positive effects of hydroelectric generation utilization in modulation with high volatility of the hourly Difference Settlement Price - PLD in the South submarket. This result was partially offset by the higher generation deviation, resulting from the increase in curtailment, which rose from 23.4% in 3Q24 to 34.4% in 3Q25.(ii) DisCo' Ebitda, which increased by 7.2% (+R$ 43.6 million) compared to 3Q24 1.7% increase in the billed grid market and the Annual Tariff Adjustment - RTA of June 2025, with an average increase of 6.4% in the Distribution System Usage Tariffs - TUSD.(iii) the increase of R$ 18.7 million in Elejor's Ebitda compared to 3Q24, with the effect of higher energy sold for bilateral contracts and average energy balance prices 17.0% higher between the periods.This result was partially offset by the decrease of R$ 10.0 million in TradeCo's Ebitda, basically due to the lower sales margin, of R$ 7.3 million, and the Ebitda from discontinued operations, of R$ 20.2 million, recorded at Copel (Holding) in 3Q24 and absent in 3Q25.The complete release is available at the Company’s website: ir.copel.com Conference Call: November 13th, 2025 – ThursdayEnglish: 08:00 a.m. – ESTBroadcast through InternetLive webcast at ir.copel.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.