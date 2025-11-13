New York Photographer's "Free Portraits" Project Captures the Soul of NYC

Photographer Shawn P. Bruce

Through “Free Portraits,” photographer Shawn Bruce offers New Yorkers the opportunity to be seen through light, presence, and connection.

I wanted to offer people a chance to have their lives documented, just as they stood in that moment.” — Shawn P. Bruce

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the intersection of Lafayette and Spring Streets, Brooklyn-based photographer and cinematographer Shawn Bruce created an open portrait studio for the public. His ongoing project, “Free Portraits,” invites New Yorkers to pause in their day, step into the light, and have their portrait made free of charge.The project began as a spontaneous field test of the Sol 40, a lighting system developed by Harlowe , a brand known for tools that support creative professionals. What started as a technical experiment quickly evolved into a multi-week portrait series and community gathering.Over several weeks, Bruce photographed more than one hundred people from individuals to couples and families, each bringing their own reason for stopping for the moment. He noted that people joined the project for many different reasons: to document a trip, to mark a new chapter, or simply to find comfort in who they are now. “People brought themselves to the project and shared a moment of their lives with me,” Bruce said. “The community that came together from the project was beautiful. I photographed people from a variety of backgrounds, each with their own story and celebration.”Bruce traces the inspiration for Free Portraits back to his early experiences with photography. He explained, “I grew up traveling with my dad and younger brother, bouncing between scenic overlooks and tourist attractions. My dad would pull the car over, usher us to the scene, and make a photograph. It would join the countless prints and negatives in a collection of shoeboxes. Each holiday those boxes would find their way to the table and we’d recount the moments between still frames.”That experience informed his approach to the project. “I wanted to offer people a chance to have their lives documented, just as they stood in that moment,” Bruce said. “Each person told me as much or little as they were comfortable sharing, and those details live between me and them and the photograph.”The resulting portraits capture a cross-section of New York residents, travelers, and creatives, unified by the simple act of showing up. “I’ve always been fascinated by people and their experiences,” Bruce added. “This project gave me a chance to show each person that their story was worth documenting. I hope it will inspire someone else to create a record of their life.”The “Free Portraits” project underscores Bruce’s broader artistic approach: using light and conversation to create portraits that feel both candid and intentional. Based in Brooklyn, he works across still and motion projects that explore humanity through art, culture, and everyday experience.The “Free Portraits” project can be viewed on Instagram at @shawnpbruce and online at shawnpbruce.com/free-portraits.ABOUT SHAWN BRUCEShawn Bruce is a photographer and cinematographer based out of Brooklyn, New York. His work explores humanity, often through the lens of art, culture, and practice.

