Harlowe x Renowned Photographer Corbin Gurkin Introduce 'The Emerson' Edition

The Emerson Edition by Corbin Gurkin Harlowe

The Ultimate Lighting Kit for Wedding Photographers

Light illuminates the moments we hold close and want to pass down. Harlowe shares that ethos, and The Emerson Edition honors both the art of storytelling and the people we tell those stories for.” — Corbin Gurkin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harlowe , the premium lighting brand trusted by visual storytellers worldwide, is proud to announce the launch of The Emerson Edition, a complete lighting kit created in collaboration with award-winning wedding photographer Corbin Gurkin . Purpose-built for professionals who shoot on location, The Emerson Edition delivers powerful performance in a compact, travel-ready system designed to meet the demands of the modern wedding day.Crafted with insight from Gurkin’s decades-long career capturing iconic weddings in destinations across the globe, this all-in-one kit balances elegance, functionality, and durability. Whether shooting under bright sunlight, unpredictable coastal weather, or dimly lit venues, The Emerson Edition is engineered to perform reliably and beautifully.The kit includes two Avant Max-X 80W Creator Kits, a Mini II 20W Standard Kit, a Micro 8 Spectra Master Kit with 36,000 adjustable tones, two 250cm carbon fiber light stands, and an adjustable lens for the Avant Max-X, all housed within a weatherproof, shock-resistant carry-on roller case designed for effortless travel and protection.“When I set out to create this kit with Harlowe,” shares Gurkin, “I knew I wanted to name it after my son, Emerson, a reminder of what truly matters. My work is about timeless heirlooms and for me, light illuminates those moments we hold close and want to pass down. Harlowe shares that ethos, and The Emerson Edition honors both the art of storytelling and the people we tell those stories for.”Every element of The Emerson Edition is designed for resilience, from waterproof zippers and durable wheels to the long-lasting battery life and high-performance output of each light. The roller case meets carry-on size regulations for most airlines, making it ideal for destination weddings and travel shoots.The Emerson Edition is available for $3,799 and includes a two-year warranty, extendable to three years with product registration. When purchased separately, components total $4,852, offering a savings of $1,053. The Emerson Carry-On Roller Case is also available individually for $799.For press inquiries, review units, or to request an interview with Corbin Gurkin, please contact: marketing.us@harlowe.com.ABOUT HARLOWEHarlowe is a premium segment brand of continuous LED photography lights. Harlowe content creator lighting kits and photo studio lights are designed with the intention to shine light on creativity anytime, anywhere. With over 20 years of expertise in the lighting industry through its parent company, AEC Lighting Solutions, the brand has earned numerous awards for its innovative design. The ethos of Harlowe is to empower creative expression by providing professional studio lighting kits that improve productivity and creativity. Harlowe believes your light can be powerful, strong, and beautiful. Harlowe products are available worldwide and online at https://www.harlowe.com . For more information about Harlowe, follow the brand on Instagram, Threads, Facebook and YouTube at @harlowecreatorsAbout Corbin GurkinCorbin Gurkin is an internationally acclaimed wedding photographer known for her editorial storytelling and cinematic approach to natural light. With a career spanning over a decade, she has photographed high-profile weddings and destination events across the globe.

The Emerson Edition by Harlowe and Corbin Gurkin

