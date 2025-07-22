Kylie Shea Premieres 'The Light We Carry', Honoring Legacy and Lineage in Collaboration with Harlowe

Kylie Shea photographed by Greg Hatton Kylie Shea photographed by Greg Hatton Kylie Shea photographed by Greg Hatton

In her sophomore directorial film, Shea blends memory, movement and light in a cinematic tribute to her ballet mentor.

This film is about becoming. How we align with our truest selves by embracing both our shadow and our light.” — Kylie Shea

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed dancer and storyteller Kylie Shea has partnered with Harlowe , premium lighting brand for filmmakers, content creators and photographers, to unveil a cinematic exploration of light, legacy and identity. Shea’s second commercial film explores how tradition informs innovation and how inherited light becomes a new language through personal interpretation.Written, produced, directed, and performed by Shea, the film pays tribute to her beloved ballet mentor, whose guidance shaped not only her craft, but her concept of self. Through movement, shadow, and a tender narrative arc, the film redefines what it means to be a ballerina, honoring the tradition while exploring personal expression.“I wanted to explore the nuanced space between discipline and discovery, legacy and reinvention,” said Kylie Shea. “This film is about becoming. How we align with our truest selves by embracing both our shadow and our light.”As the protagonist, Shea delivers a powerful, intimate performance, navigating the emotional terrain of honoring the past while forging her own artistic identity. In collaboration with Harlowe, the lighting in the film serves as a character, an emotional language that shapes each scene and moment of revelation. Filmed on Blackmagic Design’s PYXIS 6K digital film camera and lit entirely with Harlowe’s Pro 300W, Avant 100W, Iris 5W lighting systems, along with the Harlowe Pro Optical Spot with Gobo, The Light We Carry is a tribute to heritage, innovation, and the courage to step into one’s own light. The film features an original score by composer Blake Lee (Lana Del Rey), cinematography by Aislyn Murray, still photography by Greg Hatton and Andrew Stuart, and costume support from Fiori Couture.“Kylie’s vision speaks to every creator who’s ever stood in the tension between legacy and evolution,” noted Kiran Karnani, CMO of Harlowe. “Through the integrity of rebellion and exploration of what could be, Kylie’s extrapolates new definitions of artistic expression, serving as a guiding light for the next generation of artists.”Shea’s “The Light We Carry” marks the first story in an installment of visual expressions exploring student/teacher roles and the interpretations which inspire the next generation of artists.The film is available for view now on YouTube and at https://www.harlowe.com About Kylie SheaA classically trained ballerina, photographer and director, Kylie Shea has built a career at the intersection of movement and storytelling. Her work spans stage, screen, and digital platforms, always returning to the question: what does it mean to express truth and personal alignment through art?About HarloweHarlowe (formerly Hobolite) is a premium segment brand of continuous LED photography lights. Harlowe content creator lighting kits and photo studio lights are designed with the intention to shine light on creativity anytime, anywhere. With over 20 years of expertise in the lighting industry through its parent company, AEC Lighting Solutions, the brand has earned numerous awards for its innovative design. The ethos of Harlowe is to empower creative expression by providing professional studio lighting kits that improve productivity and creativity. Harlowe believes your light can be powerful, strong, and beautiful. Harlowe products are available worldwide and online at https://www.harlowe.com . For more information about Harlowe, follow the brand on Instagram, Threads, Facebook and YouTube at @harlowecreators

Kylie Shea's "The Light We Carry"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.