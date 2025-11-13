M.C. Dean expands California operations

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- M.C. Dean celebrated the opening of its new San Jose office on November 12, strengthening our 12-year presence in California and enhancing customer access to engineering, procurement, and logistics expertise – reduced lead times and increased operational agility.“Our regional presence enables us to be a true partner in our customers’ long-term resilience,” said David Sealock, M.C. Dean senior vice president for Security & Electronic Systems. “The new San Jose office strengthens that capability through dedicated labs that support technology evaluation, selection, and integration testing. These capabilities allow us to innovate faster, deliver scalable, trusted solutions, and empower our customers to stay ahead in an increasingly complex and connected world.”The new office includes a lab with approximately 4,000 square feet designated for testing advanced electronic security and building controls – with an additional 7,548 square feet of warehousing space. This investment significantly enhances access to engineering, procurement, and logistics expertise, reducing lead times and increasing operational agility for our customers.“As technology continues to evolve, we remain committed to advancing our customers’ missions through integrated, forward-looking solutions,” said Eric Dean, M.C. Dean CTO of Security & Electronic Systems. “By combining regional presence with remote expertise, we deliver continuous protection against emerging threats while positioning ourselves as long-term strategic partners. Our continued investment in Silicon Valley reflects our dedication to innovation and future opportunities.”M.C. Dean also recently expanded its global presence this year with a new office in Stuttgart, Germany.Learn about employment opportunities at M.C. Dean: https://careers.mcdean.com/jobs About M.C. DeanM.C. Dean is Building Intelligence. We design, build, operate, and maintain cyber-physical solutions for the nation’s most recognizable mission critical facilities, secure environments, complex infrastructure, and global enterprises. The company’s capabilities include electrical, electronic security, telecommunications, life safety, automation and controls, audio visual, and IT systems. M.C. Dean is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, and employs more than 7,000 professionals who engineer and deploy automated, secure, and resilient power and technology systems; and deliver the management platforms essential for long-term system sustainability.Media Contacts:Regine de la CruzPhone: (202) 430-1389Email: regine.delacruz@mcdean.comMedia Contacts:Ramneek KaurPhone: (202)-446-6116Email: ramneek.kaur@mcdean.com###

