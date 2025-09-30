M.C. Dean announces first director of product engineering

TYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- M.C. Dean has named Pushkar Vaidya as its first director of product engineering. Vaidya’s appointment marks a significant step in their modular delivery advancements for complex products developed at their Modular Mission Critical™ manufacturing campus.In this new role, Vaidya will work closely with the company’s design and manufacturing leaders to improve the strategy, development, and delivery of their newest modular products. He will guide the end-to-end product development process — from concept through launch — ensuring optimal innovation, quality, and operational excellence.“Pushkar brings deep expertise in electro-mechanical product development within world-class manufacturing environments, and his experience perfectly complements our world-class engineering and design functions,” said Mike Keatley, M.C. Dean senior vice president of Engineering & Construction. “He joins the company at a pivotal time as we plan for major expansions in modular delivery to meet hyperscale customer demands.”Vaidya will work out of their Modular Mission Critical™ campus, where M.C. Dean has invested more than $100 million in recent years, expanding production space, streamlining processes with lean principles, and improving the overall environment and tools for the site’s nearly 700 employees.“I’m excited to join a company with a bold vision for its modular product program to support the massive growth in the industry for mission critical power worldwide,” said Vaidya. “I look forward to teaming up with other leaders to evolve M.C. Dean’s product lines for continued market leadership.”Vaidya has over two decades of proven expertise in end-to-end product development across the clean energy, power systems, and automotive industries. With leadership roles at Accelera and Cummins, he has successfully led cross-functional teams in the design, validation, and commercialization of advanced technologies such as PEM electrolyzers, hybrid battery systems, and rental gensets, aligning engineering strategies with business objectives to accelerate time-to-market. His track record includes driving innovation through modular design principles, design for manufacturability (DFM), and robust compliance processes (UL, ISO) while fostering collaboration across product management, marketing, manufacturing, quality, and supply chain.He holds a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Wayne State University and a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Pune University.About M.C. DeanM.C. Dean is Building Intelligence. We design, build, operate, and maintain cyber-physical solutions for the nation’s most recognizable mission critical facilities, secure environments, complex infrastructure, and global enterprises. The company’s capabilities include electrical, electronic security, telecommunications, life safety, automation and controls, audio visual, and IT systems. M.C. Dean is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, and employs more than 7,000 professionals who engineer and deploy automated, secure, and resilient power and technology systems; and deliver the management platforms essential for long-term system sustainability.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.