M.C. Dean expands Germany operations

STUTTGART, GERMANY, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- M.C. Dean opened its newest office in Stuttgart, Germany during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 7. Expanding on 30+ years in the region and a workforce of over 100 employees, the new facility marks a strategic step in extending M.C. Dean’s global presence, deepening its ability to serve mission critical operations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.“Our Germany office has long been recognized as a hub of cyber-physical engineering and innovation,” said Bill Dean, M.C. Dean chief executive officer. “As global challenges grow more complex, our federal and commercial customers deserve a partner whose integrated workforce of engineers and technicians are mobilized to protect and advance their missions worldwide.”The new office includes 15,000 square feet designed for testing advanced security, telecommunications, life safety, audio visual, and IT systems, along with warehousing and secure storage. This investment significantly enhances our customers’ access to engineering, procurement, and logistics expertise, reducing lead times and increasing mission agility.M.C. Dean will continue to build its global presence with an office expansion in San Jose, California later this year.To learn about employment opportunities with M.C. Dean in Germany and other locations in Europe, visit https://careers.mcdean.com/Europe About M.C. DeanM.C. Dean is Building Intelligence. We design, build, operate, and maintain cyber-physical solutions for the nation’s most recognizable mission critical facilities, secure environments, complex infrastructure, and global enterprises. The company’s capabilities include electrical, electronic security, telecommunications, life safety, automation and controls, audio visual, and IT systems. M.C. Dean is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, and employs more than 7,000 professionals who engineer and deploy automated, secure, and resilient power and technology systems; and deliver the management platforms essential for long-term system sustainability.###

