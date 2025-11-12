Submit Release
Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of Cabinet meeting, 13 Nov

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, will brief members of the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 12 November 2025.

The media briefing will take place as follows: 

Date:   Thursday, 13 November 2025
Time:    11h00 
Venue:   Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town.

Live Streaming details:

Enquiries: 
Sandile Nene 
Acting Government Spokesperson 
Cell: 083 712 2316

William Baloyi 
Deputy Government Spokesperson
Cell: 083 390 7147

