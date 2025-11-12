Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of Cabinet meeting, 13 Nov
Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, will brief members of the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 12 November 2025.
The media briefing will take place as follows:
Date: Thursday, 13 November 2025
Time: 11h00
Venue: Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town.
Live Streaming details:
Enquiries:
Sandile Nene
Acting Government Spokesperson
Cell: 083 712 2316
William Baloyi
Deputy Government Spokesperson
Cell: 083 390 7147
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.