Red Stakes Golf Launches 30% Off Black Friday Event

Black Friday Is Here! Save 30% on all RSG Bundles Practice. Play. Compete. All from anywhere! 30% off RSG One & Pro Bundles this holiday season!

MI, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Stakes Golf (RSG), a leader in American-made golf simulation technology, has announced its biggest sale of the year — the Red Stakes Golf Black Friday Event, offering 30% off all simulator bundles, including the RSG Mobile Bundle, RSG One, and RSG Pro systems.This limited-time promotion makes it easier than ever for golfers to bring the ultimate indoor golf experience home for the holidays.“Our mission has always been to make professional-grade golf technology accessible to everyone,” said Kevin Johnston, CEO of Red Stakes Golf. “This Black Friday, we’re giving golfers the opportunity to own a complete, American-made simulator setup at an incredible value — just in time for the winter season.”About the PromotionDuring the Black Friday Event, customers will receive 30% off all RSG bundles, including:RSG Mobile Bundle – A complete portable simulator setup designed for indoor or outdoor play, perfect for golfers on the go.RSG One – A full-featured home simulator offering advanced performance and playability at an unbeatable price.RSG Pro – The flagship system for players seeking top-tier accuracy, realism, and reliability.Each bundle includes everything needed to play instantly — hitting mat, premium net, alignment system, mobile app access, and quick-start setup guide.Promotion DetailsOffer: Save 30% on all simulator bundlesAvailability: November 11 – December 1stUse Code 'PINHIGH' for Exclusive Black Friday SavingsAll Bundles included in our 365-Day Money Back GuaranteeAll RSG systems are designed and built in Michigan, combining precision engineering with the craftsmanship and reliability golfers expect from American-made products.“This event represents more than just a discount — it’s an invitation for golfers to experience the freedom and fun of year-round play,” Johnston added. “With RSG, you can turn any space into your personal driving range or course.”About Red Stakes GolfFounded and manufactured in Brighton, Michigan, Red Stakes Golf builds high-quality, American-made golf simulator systems that deliver accuracy, realism, and durability for players of all skill levels. Every RSG product is engineered for performance, designed for simplicity, and built to last.“Our mission is simple — make professional-grade golf technology accessible to every player, anywhere,” added Johnston. “We’re proud to stand behind American craftsmanship and innovation.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.