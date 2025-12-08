Red Stakes Golf Launches 'The Great Indoors' Golf Giveaway – Win a Complete $1,200 Simulator Setup

Golf-In-A-Box Bundle Prize for 2025 Sweepstakes Red Stakes Golf offers a 365-day guarantee back on all products outside of giveaways! Red Stakes Golf the end of year 'Great Indoors Golf Giveaway' Valued at $1,200 prize setup!

BRIGHTON, MI, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Stakes Golf (RSG), a leader in American-made golf simulation technology, has announced the launch of “The Great Indoors Golf Giveaway,” a nationwide sweepstakes offering one lucky golfer the chance to win the RSG Golf-in-a-Box | Pro Edition, a complete $1,200 mobile simulator system.Designed and built in Michigan, the RSG Golf-in-a-Box Pro Edition delivers pro-level accuracy, realistic play, and easy portability, empowering golfers to practice and play anywhere.“We wanted to create something fun that reflects who we are as a brand — American-made, high-performance, and built for golfers who love the game,” said Kevin Johnston, CEO of Red Stakes Golf. “The Great Indoors Golf Giveaway is our way of giving players a chance to experience RSG technology firsthand.”About the GiveawayParticipants can enter for free at www.rsgolf.com/enter by submitting their name and email address. Additional bonus entries can be earned by following @RedStakesGolf on social media, tagging friends, sharing posts, and using the hashtag #PlayRSG.One Grand Prize Winner will receive the RSG Golf-in-a-Box | Pro Edition, which includes:-RSG Mobile Golf Simulator App Access-Professional Hitting Mat-Premium Practice Net-Adjustable Tripod with Phone Mount-RSG Alignment Stick-Carry Case-Quick-Start Setup & Training GuideSweepstakes Details:Entry Period: 12/8/25 – 12/31/25Winner Announcement: 1/2/26Prize Value: $1,200Eligibility: Open to U.S. residents 18+No purchase necessaryAll entries must be received by 11:59 PM EST on 12/31. Full details and official rules are available at www.rsgolf.com About Red Stakes GolfFounded and manufactured in Brighton, Michigan, Red Stakes Golf builds high-quality, American-made golf simulator systems that deliver accuracy, realism, and reliability for players of all skill levels. Every RSG product is engineered for performance, designed for simplicity, and built to last.“Our mission is simple — make professional-grade golf technology accessible to every player, anywhere,” added Johnston. “We’re proud to stand behind American craftsmanship and innovation.”

Legal Disclaimer:

