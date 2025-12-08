Red Stakes Golf Launches 'The Great Indoors' Golf Giveaway – Win a Complete $1,200 Simulator Setup
Designed and built in Michigan, the RSG Golf-in-a-Box Pro Edition delivers pro-level accuracy, realistic play, and easy portability, empowering golfers to practice and play anywhere.
“We wanted to create something fun that reflects who we are as a brand — American-made, high-performance, and built for golfers who love the game,” said Kevin Johnston, CEO of Red Stakes Golf. “The Great Indoors Golf Giveaway is our way of giving players a chance to experience RSG technology firsthand.”
About the Giveaway
Participants can enter for free at www.rsgolf.com/enter by submitting their name and email address. Additional bonus entries can be earned by following @RedStakesGolf on social media, tagging friends, sharing posts, and using the hashtag #PlayRSG.
One Grand Prize Winner will receive the RSG Golf-in-a-Box | Pro Edition, which includes:
-RSG Mobile Golf Simulator App Access
-Professional Hitting Mat
-Premium Practice Net
-Adjustable Tripod with Phone Mount
-RSG Alignment Stick
-Carry Case
-Quick-Start Setup & Training Guide
Sweepstakes Details:
Entry Period: 12/8/25 – 12/31/25
Winner Announcement: 1/2/26
Prize Value: $1,200
Eligibility: Open to U.S. residents 18+
No purchase necessary
All entries must be received by 11:59 PM EST on 12/31. Full details and official rules are available at www.rsgolf.com.
About Red Stakes Golf
Founded and manufactured in Brighton, Michigan, Red Stakes Golf builds high-quality, American-made golf simulator systems that deliver accuracy, realism, and reliability for players of all skill levels. Every RSG product is engineered for performance, designed for simplicity, and built to last.
“Our mission is simple — make professional-grade golf technology accessible to every player, anywhere,” added Johnston. “We’re proud to stand behind American craftsmanship and innovation.”
Kevin Johnston
Red Stakes Golf
+1 (517) 304-1324
