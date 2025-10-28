Red Stakes Golf Expands Worldwide: The American-Made Simulator Now Available in Europe, the UK, Japan, and Korea

Red Stakes Golf Simulators: Now Delivering Elite Indoor Golf to the UK, Europe, Japan, and South Korea! World-Class Golf Simulation, Delivered to Your Door, Anywhere in the world. The Future of Golf is Here: Bringing Championship Golf Indoors, Globally.

MI, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Stakes Golf (RSG), a Michigan-based golf simulator manufacturer, announced today its expansion into international markets, including the European Union, United Kingdom, Japan, and South Korea. The launch marks a key milestone in the company’s continued growth and its goal to make professional-grade golf simulation more accessible worldwide.Founded and engineered in Michigan, RSG develops golf simulation systems designed for accuracy, portability, and ease of use. With more than 18,000 golfers in the United States using RSG technology, the company’s international rollout aims to provide players and training facilities abroad with the same U.S.-built systems and technical support.“Our mission has always been to make reliable, data-driven golf simulation available to a wider audience,” said Kevin Johnston, CEO of Red Stakes Golf. “This expansion allows us to serve golfers in new regions while maintaining the same engineering standards and customer experience that define our products in the U.S.”Product LineupRSG currently offers three simulator systems tailored to different player levels and training needs:RSG Golf In A Box – An iPhone-based simulator for compact spacesRSG One – A single high-speed camera system providing complete swing and ball-flight metricsRSG Pro – A dual-camera configuration designed for professional players and commercial environmentsEach system connects to the RSG Clubhouse software platform, which features over 36 virtual courses, practice ranges, online competitions, and global player connectivity.365-Day Money-Back GuaranteeAs part of the global rollout, RSG is extending its 365-Day Money-Back Guarantee to international customers. The policy allows users to test the system for up to one year and return it for a full refund if it does not meet expectations. The guarantee includes free return shipping and no restocking fees.Availability:RSG systems are available directly through rsgolf.comCustomers can also access ongoing product updates and course expansions through the RSG Clubhouse platform.About Red Stakes Golf:Red Stakes Golf (RSG) is an American innovator in golf simulation technology, designing and manufacturing all products in Michigan. The company focuses on precision engineering, reliability, and accessibility for players at all levels. With more than 100 years of combined experience in golf technology and manufacturing, RSG continues to expand its reach globally while maintaining its commitment to American-built quality and performance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.