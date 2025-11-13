Aurora Payments and BusinessMind Partner to Streamline Payments for Jewelry Retailers and Manufacturers

Aurora Payments DCIT BusinessMind

This integration brings unified payments, inventory, and customer workflows to one of the jewelry industry's most trusted management systems.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aurora Payments, a full-service payments provider, today announced a partnership with DCIT, the creator of BusinessMind , a cloud-based software solution for jewelry retailers and manufacturers.The integration embeds Aurora’s ARISE payments technology directly into BusinessMind, allowing jewelers to manage payments, inventory, customer records, and reporting in a single system designed specifically for the jewelry industry.“BusinessMind has been a trusted platform in the jewelry industry for years,” said John Badovinac, SVP of Embedded Commerce at Aurora Payments. “Integrating ARISE delivers a modern payment experience that simplifies operations and enhances financial visibility.”BusinessMind is known for supporting complex workflows such as repairs, custom orders, and shared inventory across multi-store environments. With ARISE now embedded, users can accept payments securely without relying on external terminals, while ensuring full PCI compliance and real-time data sync across transactions, inventory, and customer accounts.“For jewelry retailers, integrating payments directly into their management system isn’t just convenient, it’s transformative,” said Raffi Minassian, President of DCIT. “BusinessMind already delivers best-in-class inventory management, CRM, and POS built specifically for jewelry retail. By integrating ARISE, payment processing becomes part of the same system that manages engagement ring inventory, custom designs, and workshop operations. One unified view of the entire business, that’s what truly moves the needle.”The partnership enhances BusinessMind’s value as a complete business management system while expanding Aurora’s presence in the jewelry vertical. Together, the two companies deliver a powerful combination of industry-specific tools and embedded financial technology.To learn more about Aurora’s ARISE platform for software providers, visit: https://risewithaurora.com/saas-software-isv/ About Aurora PaymentsAurora Payments is a full-service payments provider delivering the financial infrastructure that powers embedded commerce for small and medium-sized businesses and the software platforms that serve them. Aurora’s platform combines payments, instant settlement, capital access, and risk management tools into a single, ready-to-use solution. Supporting more than 30,000 merchants, Aurora is headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., and backed by Corsair, a leading private equity firm focused on payments, software, and financial services.About DCIT BusinessMindDCIT’s BusinessMind is a cloud-based business management platform designed for the jewelry industry. It combines point of sale, inventory tracking, repair and workshop management, CRM, and analytics in one application available for both Windows and macOS. BusinessMind supports complex workflows and helps jewelers manage day-to-day operations with clarity and control.

