Aurora Payments and LimoGrid Launch Integrated Payments for Transportation Operators

The new integration brings Aurora’s ARISE platform into LimoGrid’s reservation and dispatch system, helping manage payments, billing, and fleet management.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aurora Payments, a full-service payments provider, today announced a strategic partnership with LimoGrid , a reservation and dispatch system designed specifically for the chauffeured transportation industry.The integration gives operators a single platform to manage everything from bookings to billing, all with secure, built-in payments."LimoGrid understands what transportation companies need to run efficiently," said John Badovinac, SVP of Embedded Commerce at Aurora Payments. "This integration is about making it easier for operators to handle payments from the same system they use to manage their fleet, schedule trips, and communicate with clients."With ARISE embedded, LimoGrid users can now accept payments directly within the platform while managing reservations, dispatch, fleet tracking, and invoicing, all without switching systems or relying on third-party hardware.“By integrating Aurora’s payment technology, our platform gives operators a powerful set of tools in one place,” said Conrad Karl, Director of Business Development at LimoGrid. “From managing a few airport transfers to running a large charter service, transportation businesses can stay organized, get paid faster, and serve clients better.”As more transportation companies shift to digital-first solutions, this partnership gives LimoGrid a competitive edge with fully integrated payments. It also helps generate new recurring revenue streams from every transaction processed through the platform.For more information about Aurora’s ARISE platform for software providers, visit https://risewithaurora.com/saas-software-isv/ About Aurora PaymentsAurora Payments is a full-service payments provider delivering the financial infrastructure that powers embedded commerce for small and medium-sized businesses and the software platforms that serve them. Aurora’s platform combines payments, instant settlement, capital access, and risk management tools into a single, ready-to-use solution. Supporting more than 30,000 merchants, Aurora is headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., and backed by Corsair, a leading private equity firm focused on payments, software, and financial services.About LimoGridLimoGrid is a cloud-based reservation and dispatch platform created specifically for the chauffeured transportation industry. It brings together booking, fleet management, invoicing, payments, and customer communication into one modern system accessible from any device. Learn more at https://www.limogrid.com/

