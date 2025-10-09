Aurora Payments Partners with Clarity to Power Embedded Payments in Clarity POS

Aurora Payments Clarity

Jewelers using Clarity POS gain faster checkouts, secure transactions, and simplified daily operations through ARISE—Aurora’s embedded payments integration.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aurora Payments, a full-service payments provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Clarity, the cloud-based point-of-sale platform built exclusively for jewelry retailers. This collaboration brings Aurora’s embedded payments platform, ARISE, into the Clarity ecosystem—delivering a seamless, integrated solution that enhances efficiency and unlocks new value for jewelers.“Working with Clarity gives us the opportunity to deliver an integrated payment experience tailored to the unique demands of jewelry businesses,” said John Badovinac, SVP of Embedded Commerce at Aurora Payments. “Whether it’s a custom engagement ring or a routine repair, our goal is to make the payment process effortless so jewelers can focus on craftsmanship and client relationships.”Built from the ground up to serve the specialized needs of jewelers, Clarity supports key features such as repair tracking, custom orders, consignment management, and client text messaging.Now, with ARISE fully embedded, Clarity users gain even more capabilities, including faster checkout and billing that enables them to manage in-store sales, custom jobs, and repairs through a unified platform. Secure payment processing ensures every transaction is protected with PCI compliance, tokenization, and fraud detection. And simplified daily operations help streamline reporting and reconciliation with accurate, end-of-day summaries.“We built Clarity to be simple and powerful. Jewelers needed a POS that understands their world, from custom designs and trade-ins to consignment and service work,” said Waqas Saeed, Founder of Clarity. “With Aurora integrated, payments become one less thing to worry about.”As point-of-sale platforms continue to evolve, Aurora’s embedded payments platform enables software providers like Clarity to meet merchant expectations for seamless transactions while creating consistent revenue opportunities with every sale.To learn more about Aurora’s embedded payments platform, visit: https://risewithaurora.com/saas-software-isv/ About Aurora PaymentsAurora Payments is a full-service payments provider delivering the financial infrastructure that powers embedded commerce for small and medium-sized businesses and the software platforms that serve them. Aurora’s platform combines payments, instant settlement, capital access, and risk management tools into a single, ready-to-use solution. Supporting more than 30,000 merchants, Aurora is headquartered in Tempe, Ariz. and backed by Corsair, a leading private equity firm focused on payments, software, and financial services.About Clarity Point of SaleClarity Point of Sale is a cloud-based POS platform created specifically for jewelers. It brings together inventory management, custom jobs, repairs, consignment, customer communication, and reporting into one modern system accessible from any device. Learn more at https://claritypointofsale.com/

