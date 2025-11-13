Nurenberg Paris Offers Support to Families Affected by Louisville UPS Cargo Plane Tragedy

Nurenberg Paris Offers Support to Families

Nationally acclaimed aviation attorney Jamie R. Lebovitz and his team are assisting families following the fatal crash that claimed multiple lives on Nov 5

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the tragic crash of UPS Flight 2976 in Louisville, Kentucky, injury law firm Nurenberg, Paris is offering its condolences and support to the victims and their families. Senior Partner Jamie R. Lebovitz, who has spent four decades handling complex aviation litigation, is working with aviation experts to assist those impacted by this calamity.

The November 5th crash at Louisville Kentucky International Airport claimed the lives of all three crew members aboard the cargo flight, as well as multiple people on the ground. More than a dozen individuals suffered injuries, and authorities continue to assess the full scope of the tragedy as some remain unaccounted for. Additionally, scores of people in the vicinity of the crash will have likely suffered post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and will require psychological counseling.

According to witness reports and available footage, the aircraft experienced a catastrophic failure shortly after beginning its takeoff roll toward Honolulu. The left engine appears to have detached from the wing, triggering a fire and causing the pilots to lose control. The MD-11F cargo plane subsequently went down in an industrial zone adjacent to the airport property.

The aircraft at the center of this incident began its service life more than three decades ago as a passenger jet with Thai Airways. After transitioning to freight operations in 2006, it joined the UPS fleet. Aviation records show the MD-11 series has been involved in numerous serious incidents over its operational history, raising questions about the model's safety profile.

Federal investigators from the NTSB, along with representatives from Boeing and the FAA, have launched a comprehensive investigation. Their work will focus on determining why the engine separated and whether maintenance practices, manufacturing defects, or other factors contributed to the failure.

Mr. Lebovitz emphasized the firm's commitment to the affected families: "This tragedy has caused unimaginable pain and loss for so many. Our team stands ready to help families navigate this difficult time and pursue the answers and accountability they deserve."

Nurenberg Paris encourages anyone impacted by the crash to reach out for legal guidance and support.

About Nurenberg Paris:

Nurenberg Paris has represented the catastrophically injured and families whose loved ones have perished since 1928. The firm's track record of success during the past nine decades means they're known as one of the top injury and wrongful death firms in the United States. The Nurenberg law firm has handled various cases and fought some of the largest and most powerful corporations, airlines, airplane manufacturers, and aviation companies on behalf of its clients. For more information, visit the firm’s website.

