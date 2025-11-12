Seven Participants Graduate from the Douglas County Veterans Treatment Court

On November 6, 2025, the Douglas County Veterans Treatment Court celebrated a graduation ceremony at the Omaha-Douglas Civic Center in Omaha. The event was attended by family, friends, community members, and fellow veterans. Judge Horacio Wheelock presided over the ceremony, and Sheriff Aaron Hanson served as the keynote speaker. This milestone marks a significant achievement for the graduates, whose accomplishments are proudly celebrated.

The mission of the Douglas County Veterans Treatment Court is to honor the service of justice-involved veterans by providing a rehabilitative program that combines intensive supervision and treatment services. The program addresses veterans’ service-related experiences and enhances public safety by helping participants return to their communities as law-abiding, productive citizens.

For additional information, please contact:

Rob Owens, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-444-4187 email: rob.owens@nejudicial.gov

Top Photo: Keynote speaker Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson addressing the graduates.

Bottom Photo: Judge Horacio Wheelock standing with the Veterans Treatment Court graduates.