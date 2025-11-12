A Check For Life’ National Casting Call Brings Financial Literacy Competition to Houston on November 22

A Check For Life Terence Bradford, A Check For Life

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- f you've ever dreamed of winning $100,000 while learning how to actually manage money, mark your calendar. The national financial literacy competition series A Check For Life is rolling into Houston on Saturday, November 22.Host Terence Bradford — entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and someone who's been broke enough to know better — has turned real-world money struggles into must-watch TV. Contestants tackle the kind of challenges we all face: crushing debt, building savings, creating wealth that lasts beyond one generation. And they walk away with strategies that actually work.Here's the twist: you don't have to be in the studio to win. People watching at home can earn cash for their own Check For Life Accounts, vote to help contestants move forward, and be part of a movement that's changing how Americans deal with money."I grew up watching my mama choose between keeping the lights on and putting food on the table," Bradford says. "I've made money, lost it, and learned the hard way that financial freedom isn't about luck — it's about knowledge. A Check For Life exists because nobody should have to figure this stuff out alone. If we can help a million people rewrite their money stories, that's the kind of legacy I want to leave."Houston Casting Details:When: Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 9:00 AM – 5:00 PMWhere: SpringHill Suites Houston Downtown, 914 Dallas St, Houston, TX 77002Houston — from Third Ward to The Woodlands, Katy to Kingwood — knows what hustle looks like. This city gets resilience. It's the perfect place to find people ready to learn, grow, and finally take control of their financial future.Want in? Head to ACheckForLife.com for venue details and contestant registration.About A Check For LifeA Check For Life is a national financial literacy TV event that proves money education doesn't have to be boring. Mixing competition, real talk, and empowerment, host Terence Bradford is on a mission to help one million people achieve lasting financial change. Because when it comes to money, everyone deserves a shot at winning.Media Contact:

