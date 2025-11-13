School of Rock Celebrates Grand Opening of First Location in the United Kingdom

Global Music Education Leader Honors British Rock Heritage with New London School

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- School of Rock , the global leader in performance-based music education and part of Youth Enrichment Brands , announces the grand opening of its first location in the United Kingdom. The new school, located at 2 York Street in Twickenham, Greater London, will celebrate its official opening on November 21, 2025, marking an important milestone for the brand as it expands into one of the most influential countries in rock and roll history.The United Kingdom’s deep musical roots, from the Beatles and the Rolling Stones to Queen and The Clash, make it a particularly consequential market for School of Rock. The Twickenham location is poised to honor this legacy by inspiring the next generation of British musicians through the school’s proven, performance-based methodology.The expansion into the UK is led by Matías Puga Hamilton, the Master Franchisee for Latin America and the United Kingdom. Puga has already established a thriving network of more than 24 School of Rock locations across Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, Paraguay and Uruguay."Opening a School of Rock in the UK feels especially meaningful given the country’s extraordinary influence on rock and roll," said Puga Hamilton. “This is the birthplace of some of the most iconic and transformative artists in rock history. We’re thrilled to bring our unique approach to music education to such a musically rich and culturally significant country.”The Twickenham school is housed in a historic former bank built in 1904, a Grade II listed building legally protected and registered on the National Heritage List for England, located on the iconic corner of Church and York Street. Spread across two levels, the school features 14 purpose-designed rooms for individual lessons, rehearsals, and performances, creating an inspiring environment for creativity and collaboration. Twickenham itself has a storied musical history — home to Eel Pie Island, where legendary bands like The Rolling Stones, The Yardbirds, The Who, and Pink Floyd performed regularly — making it a fitting location for the UK’s first School of Rock. The school will offer the full range of programs, welcoming students of all ages and skill levels to experience the same curriculum that has transformed over 70,000 young musicians worldwide.Stacey Ryan, President of School of Rock, will attend the grand opening celebration in London.“The UK’s influence on modern music is undeniable, and it’s incredibly exciting to see School of Rock become part of that story,” said Ryan. “From the British Invasion to today’s global music scene, the UK has shaped how the world experiences rock and roll. We’re honored to bring our community-driven model here and continue that legacy by helping kids discover their confidence and creativity through music.”The opening of School of Rock London follows several major milestones for the brand, including the celebration of its 400th school earlier this year in Reno, Nevada, and new international agreements that continue to expand its presence across Europe and Latin America.“School of Rock has become a global movement and London feels like the perfect stage for this next act,” added Ryan. “We’re changing lives and connecting generations and cultures through the power of music.”For more information about School of Rock London, visit london.schoolofrock.com.

