School of Rock Partners with SABIAN Cymbals to Expand in Canada

Halifax to Host First School of Rock Operated by Iconic Percussion Maker

School of Rock represents everything we believe in–the power of playing live music in a band and the importance of giving young people access to the tools they need to succeed.” — Andy Zildjian, Owner of SABIAN

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education and a portfolio brand of Youth Enrichment Brands , today announced a new partnership with SABIAN Cymbals , one of the world’s most respected cymbal and percussion manufacturers. SABIAN will open its first School of Rock location in Halifax, Nova Scotia, in Q3 2026.The new schools will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of SABIAN, led by the company’s leadership team: Andy Zildjian (Owner), Stacey Montgomery-Clark (Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing), and Mike Connell (President and Chief Operating Officer). SABIAN leadership will also serve as General Managers of the schools.SABIAN first discovered School of Rock when Montgomery-Clark witnessed students perform live at Summerfest, a music festival in Milwaukee and the NAMM Show, one of the world’s largest trade shows for musical products and gear in Southern California. That moment inspired the Canadian company to bring the brand’s innovative education model to its home country.“School of Rock represents everything we believe in–the power of playing live music in a band and the importance of giving young people access to the tools they need to succeed,” said Andy Zildjian, Owner of SABIAN. “When Stacey [Montgomery-Clark] saw the students perform at NAMM and Summerfest, we knew we wanted to be part of that movement in Canada. We are thrilled to bring School of Rock to Halifax and continue to grow throughout Canada.”This marks a significant step forward for School of Rock in Canada, which currently has nine schools open nationwide. The Halifax school will be the 10th, and the first under the SABIAN partnership.“Partnering with a legendary music company like SABIAN is a natural fit for School of Rock,” said Stacey Ryan, President of School of Rock. “SABIAN’s leadership brings deep music industry expertise and a passion for empowering the next generation of musicians. Together, we’re excited to grow our presence in Canada and continue inspiring kids through music.”This announcement comes on the heels of School of Rock celebrating its 100th international franchise milestone, reinforcing the brand’s rapid global expansion. With more than 650 schools open and in development across 23 countries, School of Rock continues to redefine music education for over 70,000 students worldwide.To learn more about School of Rock or explore franchising opportunities, visit www.schoolofrock.com # # #About School of RockSchool of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop the tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, PA., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 650 schools open and in development across 23 global markets and has grown its student count from 4,000 in 2009 to over 70,000 today. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar lessons, singing lessons, and piano lessons. The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program.School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock is a proud supporter of Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock) and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards in recent years: International Franchise Association’s 2025 and 2024 Franchisee of the Year Awards; six consecutive years as Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 Top Children’s Music Enrichment Brand and ranked #1 in the Children’s Enrichment Category in 2025; 2025 Best Children’s Services & Education Franchise by Global Franchise Awards; 2025 Franchise Business Review Top Franchise; 2024 Franchise Business Review Most Innovative Franchise; 2024 Top Recession-Proof Franchise by Franchise Business Review; 2024 Culture100 List by Franchise Business Review; 2024 Silver Award for Employee Satisfaction by Franchising@Work; 2024 Award Finalist by Franchising@Work; and 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools.About SABIAN CymbalsSABIAN is globally renowned as the world's leading designer and maker of musical cymbals. With endorsers including major drummers Phil Collins, Todd Sucherman, Brian Frasier Moore (Pink), Tomas Haake (Meshuggah), Jen Ledger (Skillet), Ricky Lewis (The Weeknd), Cora Coleman and JoJo Mayer, as well as renowned percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie and players in orchestras such as the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Los Angeles Symphony, Royal Opera House – Covent Garden and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, this award-winning company offers cymbals and sounds for every musical application, playing level and price point. Known for combining centuries-old traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation, SABIAN ensures quality and value in every cymbal. Headquartered in Meductic, New Brunswick, Canada, it sells cymbals to over 80 countries throughout the world. For further information about SABIAN or its products, please visit the company online at www.SABIAN.com

