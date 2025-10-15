School of Rock Releases Social Impact Study Highlighting the Transformative Power of Music Education

New Survey Shows the Lasting Emotional, Creative, and Academic Benefit of Music Education for Students

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education and a portfolio brand of Youth Enrichment Brands , today announced the findings of its Social Impact Study, a new independently commissioned study showcasing how its programs positively shape students’ lives beyond music.The study is informed by a comprehensive survey of 1,443 parents of current students under 18 years old, conducted in partnership with Sound Diplomacy , a third-party research firm. The results confirm what parents have observed for years: students in School of Rock programs not only develop musically, but also grow emotionally, creatively, academically, and socially.“This Social Impact Study confirms what parents and students have always said — and what we’ve seen firsthand for years: School of Rock changes lives,” said Stacey Ryan, President of School of Rock. “By giving kids a place to find their voice, sharpen their confidence, and find belonging, our instructors, staff, and franchise partners are helping shape the next generation of creators and leaders.”According to the survey group consisting of parents of current students under 18 years old:-76.4% of parents said their children felt more encouraged to be themselves, more comfortable discussing feelings and problems, and more valued and supported since they started at School of Rock.*-84.8% of parents recognized progress in their child’s confidence, expressing ideas, awareness of nonverbal communication, initiating conversations, or participating in group discussions since they started at School of Rock.*-87.1% of parents said they have more meaningful conversations, more opportunities for quality time and bonding, or a better connection with their child thanks to School of Rock.*The Social Impact Study also found that the longer a student participates in School of Rock programs, the greater the benefits across emotional, creative, and social development, reinforcing the long-term value of music education.“School of Rock is so much more than a music school and our locations across the world are more than places to rehearse - they’re vibrant communities where students discover confidence, creativity, resilience, and belonging. Every school serves as a safe, supportive space where young people are encouraged to step onto the stage, express themselves fully, and grow into leaders on stage and in life,” Ryan added. “It’s so rewarding to see these outcomes reflected in the research, and it’s a testament to the dedication of our instructors and staff and the power of music to change lives.”Music education is increasingly recognized as a key driver of holistic development, supporting the advancement of emotional intelligence, academic skills, and social growth. Research has shown that students in quality music programs are more engaged in school, develop stronger cognitive abilities, and cultivate empathy and collaboration skills. School of Rock brings this to life by providing young musicians with hands-on instruction, real performance opportunities, and mentorship, helping them grow not just as artists but as confident, well-rounded individuals.For more information about School of Rock and the Social Impact Study, visit schoolofrock.com/signup.*Statistics from survey commissioned by School of Rock and administered by a third-party consultancy from 4/26-5/7/2025. Distributed to parents of currently enrolled students under the age of 18, with 1,443 parents completing the survey out of a total population of 19,302 minor students. This corresponds to a margin of error of ±2.48% at a 95% confidence level. Survey data based on a sample population’s self-reported experience. Results intended for informational purposes only and do not constitute a guarantee of future outcomes.# # #About School of RockSchool of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop the tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, PA., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 650 schools open and in development across 23 global markets and has grown its student count from 4,000 in 2009 to over 70,000 today. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar lessons, singing lessons, and piano lessons. The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program.School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock is a proud supporter of Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock) and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards in recent years: International Franchise Association’s 2025 and 2024 Franchisee of the Year Awards; six consecutive years as Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 Top Children’s Music Enrichment Brand and ranked #1 in the Children’s Enrichment Category in 2025; 2025 Best Children’s Services & Education Franchise by Global Franchise Awards; 2025 Franchise Business Review Top Franchise; 2024 Franchise Business Review Most Innovative Franchise; 2024 Top Recession-Proof Franchise by Franchise Business Review; 2024 Culture100 List by Franchise Business Review; 2024 Silver Award for Employee Satisfaction by Franchising@Work; 2024 Award Finalist by Franchising@Work; and 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools.

