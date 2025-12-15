Mykos Donates 250 Pairs of Boots to the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, Supporting Children in Need This Holiday Season

From product to purpose, Mykos makes philanthropy part of its mission

Mykos is honored to support the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation and help bring comfort, confidence, and joy to children who deserve a little extra warmth this season” — Jerry Breig, COO of Mykos

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mykos , the lifestyle footwear brand known for its comfort-driven design and spirit of adventure, proudly announces the donation of 250 pairs of boots to the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation . This contribution will support the Foundation’s annual holiday celebration benefiting children from Boys and Girls Clubs throughout Massachusetts.For 24 years, the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation has raised and distributed more than $20 million to organizations that uplift and empower young people across the country. Each year, the Foundation hosts a holiday party for 250 children in need, gifting essentials such as clothing, footwear, and electronics. Their broader mission includes sending 150 children from underserved communities to Camp Northbound in Maine each summer and providing academic scholarships to students in Catholic schools nationwide. Additional support reaches organizations such as The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester, Unity Catholic School, First Tee/Children’s Golf Foundation, Boston Arts Academy Foundation, Perkins School for the Blind, and Harlem Children’s Zone.“Mykos is honored to support the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation and help bring comfort, confidence, and joy to children who deserve a little extra warmth this season,” said Jerry Breig, COO of Mykos. “Giving back is at the heart of who we are, and donating boots to this incredible event is one small way we can pour into the communities that need it most.”Mykos’ commitment to charitable causes extends beyond the holiday season. Through its year-round initiative with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, every Mykos purchase helps support children in foster care—providing essentials, experiences, and hope to thousands across the country. This ongoing partnership reflects Mykos’ dedication to making a meaningful impact through both product and purpose.About MykosMykos is a lifestyle footwear brand with a passion for wanderlust, comfort, and innovative design. Built on a legacy of craftsmanship and reimagined for today’s explorers, Mykos delivers versatile, travel-friendly footwear that inspires movement, adventure, and self-discovery. From everyday comfort styles to performance-driven silhouettes, Mykos blends function and style for life on the go—empowering customers to step boldly into every journey.About the Mark Wahlberg Youth FoundationFounded in 2001, the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life for inner-city youth through financial and community support. To date, the Foundation has raised and distributed over $20 million to youth-focused programs, providing resources, mentorship, education, and life-changing opportunities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.