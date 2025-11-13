FintechOS Announces FintechOS 8 at Elevate 2025, Bringing Unified AI ProductOps to Banks and Insurers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FintechOS today announces FintechOS 8, the world’s first Unified AI ProductOps Platform. FintechOS 8 is purpose-built to help banks and insurers manage the entire financial product lifecycle with unprecedented speed, intelligence, and control.

As adoption of AI in Financial Services accelerates, with nearly 70% of FS firms reporting AI-driven revenue increases, embedding generative and agentic AI capabilities in every workflow is crucial for banks and insurers.

Each FintechOS product delivers powerful results on its own. But together, they create an intelligent, end-to-end ProductOps ecosystem that amplifies their impact, transforming every financial product into a true growth engine.

- Unified Product Operations Center: The command center for every financial business line, aligning product strategy and execution. Designed for seamless collaboration between humans and copilots, it sits on a unique architecture powered by data and AI.

- Agentic Workforce: A new class of expert agents that automate complex processes such as underwriting and claims management. Built with a “Trustworthy AI by Design” principle, it ensures that data, models, and agents operate within transparent, governed and auditable frameworks.

- Data Core: A modern data decoupling and integration product that turns fragmented data sources and integrations into reusable, governed data products, powering truly AI-integrated ProductOps.

“The age of AI in financial services isn’t in the future. It’s here,” said Teo Blidarus, CEO and Co-Founder of FintechOS. “To truly unlock growth with AI, institutions need a strong product operations backbone. With FintechOS 8, our intention is clear: we’re here to help financial institutions modernize their legacy systems and innovate faster on a foundation of smart infrastructure and trustworthy AI.”

The announcement follows yesterday’s Elevate 2025, FintechOS’s largest industry event to date. The event brought together more than 200 industry leaders, partners and innovators from over 50 organizations, marking a milestone moment for FintechOS and its growing ecosystem.

At Elevate 2025, attendees experienced firsthand the customer impact stories and demos of FintechOS 8 and its new AI-powered capabilities, designed to modernize the product operations backbone of banks and insurers worldwide.

Microsoft joined as the Platinum Partner of Elevate, underscoring a long-standing collaboration and joint product engineering effort to deliver enterprise-ready AI that empowers innovation while ensuring safe, responsible adoption across financial services.

FintechOS 8 is set to launch in Q1 2026, building on active technology previews and proof-of-concepts with leading customers and partners today.

Organizations interested in exploring the platform can schedule an early access tour to see how it redefines product innovation.

About FintechOS

FintechOS provides the world’s first Unified AI ProductOps Platform, purpose-built to help financial services companies comprehensively modernize their financial product lifecycle with unprecedented speed, intelligence, and control. It is the only platform that empowers customer life-centric innovation across an entire business portfolio in areas such as deposits, lending, cards, insurance, and wealth, in both retail and commercial areas. Over 50 clients worldwide, including Groupe Société Générale, Admiral Insurance Group, and Howden Group, use FintechOS to modernize core infrastructure, expand into new markets, or address new business models such as embedded finance, avoiding lengthy implementations or risky migrations of core systems.

