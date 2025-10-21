FintechOS Accelerates Global Momentum with 50% ARR Growth and Rapid Expansion Across Banking and Insurance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FintechOS, the leading product engine for banking and insurance, today announced rapid growth and significant milestones that underscore its accelerating momentum worldwide. With 50% ARR growth expected by year-end, the company continues to empower financial institutions with the flexibility, speed, and AI-driven capabilities needed to reinvent customer experiences and launch new lines of business quickly and at scale.

Since its origination in Eastern Europe, FintechOS has expanded rapidly across continental Europe, the UK, and the US, securing 20 new logos over the past 12 months, with that number expected to double over the next year. In parallel, existing customers are scaling their use of the FintechOS product engine through strategic expansion programs. Innovators such as Howden, Admiral, CEC Bank, and ProCredit are leveraging FintechOS to power new product lines, including digital lending and insurance, transforming how they serve customers.

In the US, FintechOS is helping traditional financial institutions and credit unions modernise by embedding its product engine into core offerings, allowing them to harness flexible, modern AI architectures to scale innovation. Following the onboarding of customers with billions under management, like Vibrant Credit Union and Hanscom Federal Credit Union, FintechOS is on track to achieve 300% year-over-year growth in US revenue by the end of 2025.

The UK remains FintechOS’s largest deployed market, with revenue growing at triple digits year-over-year, and London serving as the company’s global headquarters. Insurance had been a significant growth driver, with leading players such as Admiral and Howden embracing the platform to deliver faster, more customer-centric products.

This year, FintechOS launched partnerships with leading global systems integrators, including IBM, Coforge, HCL, and Tech Mahindra, to accelerate large-scale implementation projects across markets. The company has also expanded its technology ecosystem through a new global alliance with Google Cloud, leveraging cutting-edge data and AI infrastructure to drive the next wave of financial services transformation.

FintechOS continues to earn recognition from leading analyst firms for its innovation and execution across banking and insurance, with the most recent acknowledgement coming from Gartner for its growing impact in core banking transformation. This validation reflects the company’s continued focus on delivering measurable value to customers through its composable, AI-driven product engine.

“Our mission is to reimagine the foundation of financial services with a product engine that empowers organisations to build, launch, and scale customer-centric products faster than ever before,” said Teo Blidarus, CEO and Co-founder of FintechOS. “The growth we’re seeing across geographies, industries, and partners is proof that banks and insurers are ready to embrace a modern, AI-driven future, and FintechOS is at the centre of that transformation.”

