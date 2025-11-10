FintechOS Partners with Finastra to Simplify Digital and In-Branch Client Onboarding for Financial Institutions

The partnership enables financial institutions to quickly deliver personalized account offerings, including pricing specials and bundles

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FintechOS today announced a strategic partnership with Finastra to modernize the account origination process for small businesses and consumers. FintechOS, integrated with Finastra Phoenix core and MalauzAI Digital Banking, streamlines the account-opening process, making it faster, simpler, and more secure whether applying digitally or in person at a branch.

Traditional account opening is often slow and paper-heavy, and online options often stall over security and verification. This partnership bridges the gap by combining Finastra’s reliable core and digital banking systems with FintechOS’s low-code origination platform and AI-powered product engine.

Finastra customers can configure pricing, tiers, bundles, and eligibility rules, and publish them across mobile, web, and banker-assisted journeys with a single change, reducing time-to-market and operational complexity.

“Our collaboration with Finastra is a direct response to the market's demand for faster innovation,” said Ash Govindia, SVP of Growth at FintechOS. “By integrating our low-code digital onboarding and origination platform with Finastra's core system, we are empowering financial institutions to launch sophisticated, customer-centric products in weeks, not months.”

“Our goal is to help community and regional financial institutions deliver compelling experiences wherever customers engage,” said Joe Gomez, General Manager, US Core and Digital Banking at Finastra. “FintechOS complements Phoenix and MalauzAI by adding a flexible product and pricing layer that simplifies account opening while supporting personalized offers across channels. Together we make it easier to innovate while maximizing existing investments.”

The combined capabilities will be offered to joint customers. Institutions can contact FintechOS or Finastra for more information and early access programs.

About FintechOS

FintechOS provides an innovative, AI-driven financial product engine that seamlessly integrates with banks’ and insurers’ existing technology stacks. It offers a powerful, low-code platform that accelerates digital transformation by enabling rapid innovation without replacing existing core systems, enabling clients to create, onboard, distribute, and manage financial products quickly and easily. With its next-generation decision-making capabilities and a strong focus on compliance, FintechOS helps financial institutions deliver personalized, data-driven experiences to their customers while reducing the risks and costs associated with traditional tech transformations. Over 50 clients worldwide – including Groupe Société Générale, Admiral Insurance Group, and Howden Group – use FintechOS to modernize core infrastructure, expand into new markets, or address new business models such as embedded finance, avoiding lengthy implementations or risky migrations of core systems.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by 8,000+ customers - including 45 of the world’s top 50 banks - in over 130 countries. With expertise in Lending, Payments, Universal Banking, and Treasury & Capital Markets, we deliver reliable, scalable, mission-critical solutions such as Loan IQ, LaserPro, Trade Innovation, Essence, Global PAYplus, Payments To Go, and Financial Messaging. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we co-innovate with customers to build modern technology that helps financial institutions grow with confidence.



