Donor-Advised Funds on the Rise: Funraise Empowers Nonprofits to Capture Growing DAF Giving

As Donor-Advised Fund contributions reach record highs, Funraise, with Chariot’s DAFpay integration, positions nonprofits to engage these valuable donors.

DAFs are reshaping philanthropy as we know it. The challenge for nonprofits is connecting with these donors—and turning one-time DAF gifts into long-term relationships.” — Justin Wheeler, Funraise CEO and Co-founder

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Donor-Advised Funds (DAFs) have become one of the most powerful vehicles for charitable giving in the United States, growing faster than nearly any other form of philanthropy. According to Chariot’s DAF Fundraising Report , there are now over 2 million DAF accounts nationwide holding approximately $230 billion in charitable assets—and that number continues to climb each year.Industry reporting compiled by Chariot shows about $250 billion in DAF assets as of year-end 2023 and “just shy of $55 billion granted to nonprofits in 2023,” with assets roughly 5× larger than in 2013 and grants ~6× higher over the past decade. These trends underscore DAFs’ momentum and resilience—even during economic volatility.“DAFs are reshaping philanthropy as we know it,” said Justin Wheeler, CEO and Co-founder of Funraise . “The challenge for nonprofits is connecting with these donors—and turning one-time DAF gifts into long-term relationships. At Funraise, we believe technology like Chariot’s DAFpay helps make that possible.”DAFpay, integrated into Funraise’s high-performing donation forms, enables donors to contribute directly from their Donor-Advised Funds in seconds—streamlining the process while sharing donor information that nonprofits can use to steward lasting relationships. This solves a long-standing barrier: DAF donations are often anonymous, making it difficult for nonprofits to thank donors or build future engagement.Chariot’s DAF Fundraising Report surfaces how DAFs influence individual donor behavior at nonprofits: when an existing supporter “converts” to giving via a DAF, the average percentage change in support was +888%, while the median change was +100%. In addition, DAF donors were retained at higher rates—+13% on average compared with non-DAF donors—pointing to a more durable donor relationship once DAF giving starts.How nonprofits can act- Surface DAFs in every channel. Feature a DAF option prominently on donation forms, appeals, and “Ways to Give” pages to meet donors where they are.- Capture and use donor data. Where possible, collect name and contact details to power thank-you’s and long-term stewardship, turning one-time grants into relationships.- Plan for sustained growth. With DAF assets and grants expanding over the past decade, nonprofits that operationalize DAF giving now will benefit from durable donor behavior and diversified revenue.“DAFpay opens a door that’s been closed for far too long,” Wheeler added. “It connects generosity with accountability—and helps nonprofits sustain their missions with greater transparency and insight.”For additional background, see Funraise’s guide to DAFs and summary of industry trends, and Chariot’s DAF Fundraising Report.About FunraiseFunraise is the top all-in-one fundraising platform designed specifically for nonprofits. Leading with innovative, user-friendly software that includes comprehensive CRM and donor management capabilities, integrated email marketing tools, and advanced analytics, Funraise's mission is to empower nonprofit organizations with beautiful, effective technology that enhances their ability to raise funds and create impact.

