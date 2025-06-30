Funraise and Kindsight bring increased donor intelligence to nonprofit fundraising

Donor prospecting research, built right in to Funraise's fundraising and donor management platform.

This partnership allows our Funraise customers to leverage the most comprehensive donor insights available while maintaining the seamless, intuitive experience they expect from Funraise." — Justin Wheeler, Funraise CEO and Co-founder

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Funraise , the nonprofit sector’s most innovative fundraising software and donor management platform, known for its high-converting donation forms, has announced a strategic partnership with Kindsight , a trailblazer in fundraising technology and provider of real-time donor intelligence. By making Kindsight's industry-leading iwave data and analytics directly accessible within Funraise's friendly CRM, nonprofits will have the extraordinary ability to identify best-fit donors and optimize their fundraising strategies without leaving their primary fundraising platform.Since 2016, Funraise has led the nonprofit industry with features that push the envelope: beautiful, effective peer-to-peer fundraising, simple, customizable fundraising campaign websites, and Funraise AI, an industry-leading nonprofit-focused artificial intelligence tool. Funraise's all-in-one approach eliminates the need for multiple disconnected systems, streamlining operations while providing comprehensive donor management, campaign execution, and performance tracking in real-time, resulting in targeted, successful fundraising campaigns."We selected Kindsight as our wealth screening partner after an intensive vetting process of their in-depth donor intelligence," said Justin Wheeler, CEO and Co-founder of Funraise. "While most wealth screening solutions rely on similar data sources, Kindsight differentiates itself through unrivaled robustness and accuracy of data, best-in-class analytics, and actionable insights. This partnership allows our Funraise customers to leverage the most comprehensive donor insights available while maintaining the seamless, intuitive experience they expect from Funraise."Thanks to this new partnership with Kindsight, Funraise customers can access wealth and philanthropic data, including real estate ownership, stock holdings, business affiliations, past giving history, and nonprofit involvement, to create comprehensive donor profiles that assess financial capacity while also evaluating philanthropic history and organizational connections."Funraise is an innovative and user-centric fundraising platform, which makes this partnership a natural fit for expanding the reach of our intelligence solutions," said Trent Beattie, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Kindsight. "By integrating our wealth screening data and analytics directly into Funraise's platform, we're eliminating friction and enabling nonprofits to make data-driven decisions in real-time. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in making sophisticated fundraising intelligence accessible to organizations of all sizes."Together, Funraise and Kindsight represent the evolution of fundraising intelligence, combining the proven capabilities of Kindsight's data and analytics with Funraise's advanced AI and automation technologies.About FunraiseFunraise is the top all-in-one fundraising platform designed specifically for nonprofits. Leading with innovative, user-friendly software that includes comprehensive CRM and donor management capabilities, integrated email marketing tools, and advanced analytics, Funraise's mission is to empower nonprofit organizations with beautiful, effective technology that enhances their ability to raise funds and create impact.About KindsightKindsight is a fundraising intelligence company providing comprehensive donor research, wealth screening, and AI-powered tools that help identify prospects, assess capacity, and engage donors more effectively. Kindsight's platform combines the industry's largest database of charitable giving information with advanced analytics and automation capabilities.

