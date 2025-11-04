Funraise Offers Nonprofits the Ability to Build a Giving Tuesday Campaign Today—Free

Funraise empowers nonprofits with free access to modern fundraising tools ahead of the year-end giving season.

It's always been Funraise's goal to ensure that every organization, regardless of budget, has the chance to access world-class technology that helps them raise more funds and create more impact.” — Justin Wheeler, Funraise CEO and Co-founder

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Funraise , leading fundraising platform built for nonprofits, today reintroduced its Funraise Essentials offering—no-cost access to core fundraising tools designed to help nonprofits launch campaigns quickly and efficiently. Giving Tuesday and the year-end giving season are coming soon. This free plan lets charitable groups of all sizes update their fundraising without financial barriers.“Nonprofits shouldn’t have to choose between affordability and performance,” said Justin Wheeler, CEO and Co-founder of Funraise. “It's always been Funraise's goal to ensure that every organization, regardless of budget, has the chance to access world-class technology that helps them raise more funds and create more impact.”Funraise's free tools include customizable donation forms, campaign pages, and donor management features—the same proven technology that powers major fundraising initiatives year-round. With a 50% donation form conversion rate, Funraise continues to outperform industry standards, combining user-friendly tools with advanced technology that drives real results.Funraise’s impact is visible across thousands of nonprofits. Organizations that use Funraise report up to 78% higher online donation conversion rates . They also see big improvements in recurring giving and peer-to-peer fundraising when they switch to Funraise. The Innocence Project has made giving easier and raised millions online with Funraise. Wags and Walks reached record campaign results using custom donation pages and automation tools. Dressember's peer-to-peer program raised 39% more These stories reflect Funraise’s commitment to accessible, high-performing fundraising tools—available free for all nonprofits. Whether launching a Giving Tuesday campaign or building a long-term fundraising strategy, Funraise enables nonprofits to focus on their mission rather than their software.About FunraiseFunraise is the top all-in-one fundraising platform designed specifically for nonprofits. Leading with innovative, user-friendly software that includes comprehensive CRM and donor management capabilities, integrated email marketing tools, and advanced analytics, Funraise's mission is to empower nonprofit organizations with beautiful, effective technology that enhances their ability to raise funds and create impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.