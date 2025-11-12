Governor’s Office of Highway Safety grant helps ADOT promote safe commercial travel

PHOENIX – A grant from the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) will help Arizona Department of Transportation Enforcement and Compliance Division (ECD) officers promote safe commercial vehicle travel on state highways.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awarded ECD $38,666 so officers equipped with advanced training to recognize alcohol and drug impairment can conduct additional enforcement for driving under the influence. This will occur as part of multi-agency commercial vehicle DUI enforcement around major holidays and events through Sept. 30, 2026.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has established 0.04% as the blood alcohol concentration (BAC) at or above which a commercial motor vehicle driver is considered to be under the influence of alcohol and subject to sanctions in federal regulations. This BAC is half of Arizona’s legal limit for adult drivers of passenger vehicles.

ADOT’s ECD protects Arizona’s transportation infrastructure and promotes road safety through the inspection of commercial vehicles at the state’s ports of entry and mobile inspection stations. Duties performed by its ECD personnel include conducting vehicle identification inspections and conducting investigations related to vehicle dealers, title fraud and driver license and state identification fraud.

The Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety is the focal point for highway safety issues in Arizona. The cabinet agency provides leadership by developing, promoting and coordinating programs; influencing public and private policy; and increasing public awareness of highway safety.

For more information about the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, please visit gohs.az.gov.

For more information about ADOT’s Enforcement and Compliance Division, please visit azdot.gov/enforcement.