Elysian Wins 2025 State Farm Startup Pitch Competition at InsureTech Connect Vegas

Grace Hanson, Founder and CEO of Elysian, delivers her winning pitch at the 2025 State Farm Startup Pitch Competition during ITC Vegas, introducing Elysian’s AI-native claims platform to industry leaders. Elysian Founder and CEO Grace Hanson with Marcus Rohlfs, Silicon Valley Technology Scouting Leader at State Farm Ventures, celebrating Elysian’s win at the 2025 State Farm Startup Pitch Competition during ITC Vegas.

AI-native TPA takes top honors among competitive field of early-stage insurtechs at ITC Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elysian, the AI-native third-party administrator (TPA) for commercial insurance, today announced that it won the State Farm Startup Pitch Competition at InsureTech Connect (ITC) Vegas 2025. The company was selected as one of ten finalists from a pool of more than 200 applicants to pitch live on October 14 at the conference kickoff, earning CEO and founder Grace Hanson the main prize and the opportunity to present Elysian's winning pitch on the ITC Vegas Main Stage before the conference's largest audience.The State Farm Startup Pitch Competition, now in its fourth year, spotlights breakthrough innovation in the insurtech space. The competition is open exclusively to seed-stage companies under three years old with fewer than 30 employees that have not yet raised a Series A. Finalists are selected by State Farm and the ITC advisory board and pitch live at the start of the conference, with audience members voting to determine the winner. The victor earns a prestigious main stage presentation slot to showcase their vision to industry leaders, investors, and innovators.“We’re grateful to State Farm and the ITC Vegas community for this recognition,” said Grace Hanson, CEO and founder of Elysian. “It reflects a shared belief across our industry that the next era of claims handling depends on empowering expert adjusters with truly intelligent technology that works with them harmoniously to deliver exceptional claims outcomes.”The competition win follows a series of major milestones for Elysian, including closing a $6 million seed round led by Portage , with participation from American Family Ventures and TenOneTen Ventures, and recognition by CB Insights as a Top 50 Insurtech. The recent funding is accelerating the company's go-to-market efforts and scaling its delivery operations as demand grows for its AI-native claims services.Elysian's platform addresses the complexity of commercial claims that traditional TPAs typically avoid. The company delivers two core offerings: end-to-end claims handling and Dynamic Claim Review (DCR), both powered by proprietary AI technology designed to work alongside adjusters rather than replace them. For active claims, Elysian's system surfaces coverage and liability insights while drafting tailored communications, allowing adjusters to focus on high-value decisions. DCR brings expert-led analysis to entire claims portfolios with faster, more comprehensive reviews than traditional audits.ITC Vegas is the world's largest gathering of insurance innovation, drawing over 10,000 attendees annually from carriers, reinsurers, MGAs, brokers, and technology providers across 60+ countries.About ElysianElysian is the first AI-native TPA built for superior outcomes in commercial insurance. Elysian combines AI-orchestrated claims processing with elite adjusting talent to handle the most complex commercial claims with unprecedented efficiency and insight. We use multimodal AI-agent orchestration, purpose-built machine learning, statistical optimization and autonomous decision systems to deliver precise insights that empower adjusters to make the right decisions. For more information, visit www.elysian.is

