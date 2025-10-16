Elysian Named to the 2025 CB Insights’ List of the 50 Most Innovative Insurtech Startups

Elysian recognized for achievements in AI-driven claims innovation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CB Insights today named Elysian to its fourth annual Insurtech 50 list of the world’s most promising private insurtech companies. The announcement coincided with a launch event at ITC Vegas."The 2025 Insurtech 50 is a barometer for insurance innovation," said Chris Sekerak, Senior Analyst at CB Insights. "Nearly three quarters of the winners were not in business at the start of this decade. These new entrants are shaping a competitive landscape where AI agents augment operations and customers gain more coverage choices.""Commercial claims handling has been stuck in the same inefficient patterns for decades, and that costs everyone involved,” says Founder and CEO Grace Hanson . “We built Elysian to enable adjusters via technology that supports their expertise instead of replacing it. This recognition tells us that the industry is ready for our approach, and we’re ready to deliver on our mission.”Utilizing CB Insights’ Strategy Terminal, the 50 winners were selected based on several factors, including CB Insights’ datasets on deal activity, industry partnerships, investor strength, hiring momentum, and private company signals like Commercial Maturity and Mosaic Scores. We also reviewed Analyst Briefings submitted directly to us by startups, and leveraged Scouting Reports powered by CB Insights’ Team of Agents.Elysian was founded by Grace Hanson, who built her career as Chief Claims Officer across five major insurers, to address persistent inefficiencies in commercial claims processing. The company offers two core services: full-service end-to-end claims handling and Dynamic Claim Review, both powered by its proprietary Claim Conductor platform. Elysian's approach focuses on the complex commercial space where outcomes hinge on uncertain jury verdicts, evolving legal standards, and sophisticated fraud schemes—areas requiring expert judgment that technology alone cannot replace. The company delivers superior claims outcomes while reducing handling costs compared to traditional TPA approaches.Quick facts on the 2025 Insurtech 50:• $3.6B in equity funding raised over time, including $0.6B in 2025 so far.• 60% of the winners are early-stage insurtechs, up 20 percentage points from last year’s winners.• 260+ business relationships since 2021, including with industry leaders like Amazon Web Services, Generali, and Sun Life.• Success probabilities among the global top 3% of private companies, signaled by a median CB Insights’ Mosaic score of 734 out of 1,000.*All figures as of September 30, 2025.About CB InsightsHeadquartered in New York City, CB Insights is the leading provider of AI for market intelligence. The company aggregates, validates, and analyzes hard-to-find private and public company data. Its powerful AI tells users what it all means to them personally. The world's smartest companies rely on CB Insights to focus on the right markets, stay ahead of competitors, and identify the right targets for sales, partnership, or acquisition. Visit www.cbinsights.com for more information.Contact:Jason SaltzmanHead of Insights, CB Insightsjason.saltzman@cbinsights.comAbout Elysian:Elysian is the first AI-native TPA built for superior outcomes in commercial insurance. Elysian combines AI-orchestrated claims processing with elite adjusting talent to handle the most complex commercial claims with unprecedented efficiency and insight. We use multimodal AI-agent orchestration, purpose-built machine learning, statistical optimization and autonomous decisions systems to deliver precise insights to empower adjusters to make the right decisions. For more information, visit www.elysian.is

