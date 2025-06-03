Insurance Titan Bronek Masojada to Advise Elysian Through Next Phase of Strategic Growth

Elysian is an AI-native Third-Party Administrator (TPA) reimagining insurance claims handling. https://elysian.is

Former Hiscox CEO Bronek Masojada brings 30+ years of insurance expertise to accelerate claims transformation at AI-native TPA Elysian

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elysian announced today that insurance industry veteran Bronek Masojada has joined the company as a strategic advisor, bringing over three decades of insurance leadership and digital transformation expertise to guide the next phase of growth for the AI-native Third-Party Administrator (TPA). This strategic appointment comes as Elysian accelerates the development of its proprietary technology and expands its team of industry experts.Masojada served as CEO of Hiscox from 2000-2021, and during his tenure he transformed the company into the insurance giant it is today. Under his leadership, Hiscox established itself as a digital-first innovator years before the rest of the industry. Masojada worked directly with Elysian CEO, Grace Hanson during her role as Chief Claims Officer at Hiscox from 2019-2021.His industry service includes roles as Deputy Chairman of Lloyd's (2001-2007), Chairman of the Lloyd's Tercentenary Research Foundation (2008-2014), and Chair of Placing Platform Limited where he drove digital adoption in the London market."Bronek's experience in both insurance operations and digital transformation makes him an exceptional advisor to Elysian,” said Grace Hanson, CEO and co-founder. "Having worked closely together during my time at Hiscox, his guidance will be invaluable in accelerating our mission to revolutionize claims handling through AI."Masojada joins Elysian at a pivotal moment as the company launches its commercial insurance services. Elysian offers two services: Full-service End-to-End claims handling and Dynamic Claim Review (DCR), both powered by Claim Conductor, the company's proprietary technology. These services are designed to deliver superior claims outcomes while reducing handling costs compared to traditional approaches – addressing longstanding industry challenges in quality, efficiency, and transparency."The commercial insurance claims process has remained largely unchanged for decades, creating significant inefficiencies," said Masojada. "Elysian's approach of combining AI technology with elite claims expertise addresses a critical industry need. Having worked with Grace previously, I'm confident in her and the team's ability to deliver meaningful transformation in this space."About ElysianElysian is the first AI-native TPA built for superior outcomes in commercial insurance. Elysian combines AI-orchestrated claims processing with elite adjusting talent to handle the most complex commercial claims with unprecedented efficiency and insight. We use multimodal AI-agent orchestration, purpose-built machine learning, statistical optimization and autonomous decisions systems to deliver precise insights to empower adjusters to make the right decisions. For more information, visit www.elysian.is

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.