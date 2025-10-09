Lightspeed Alert Extends Early Warning Capabilities to Canvas LMS

With this integration, districts gain visibility into Canvas activity alongside the other digital signals Lightspeed Alert captures.” — Jennifer Duer, Director of Product, Lightspeed Systems

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspeed Systems, the pioneer in K–12 online safety solutions, announces the general availability of its new Canvas LMS integration for Lightspeed Alert . This powerful addition gives districts real-time visibility into student discussions, assignments, and file uploads within Canvas – at no additional cost, included in all Lightspeed Alert subscriptions.With this release, Lightspeed Alert now extends monitoring to one of the most widely used learning management systems in K–12, ensuring safety signals aren’t missed within digital classrooms. Supported by AI-driven scanning and expert Human Review, the integration empowers districts to detect and address safety threats proactively, without adding burden to staff.What’s Included:● Canvas Discussions – Flags signs of bullying, violence, or self-harm in student posts, including edits.● Assignment Submissions – Detects concerning content in student-written work.● Attachment Scanning – Surfaces harmful material hidden in shared files.● Cross-Device Coverage – Monitors Canvas activity from any device, including BYOD.“Using the Canvas integration has helped us streamline our monitoring by bringing Canvas activity into the same Lightspeed Alert system we use for Office 365, district devices, and other applications. This consolidation into a single platform has simplified our workflows and enhanced our ability to monitor student safety. In just a few weeks, more than 500 concerns were identified and reviewed using the Lightspeed Alert AI tool, allowing us to respond quickly and keep kids that much safer,” said Chad Jones, Executive Director of Technology at Lamar CISD, a district that participated in the beta program.Built for Proactive Student SafetyAs digital learning deepens through platforms like Canvas, schools need a way to identify signs of self-harm, bullying, or violence where students are writing, collaborating, and submitting work. This integration adds another layer of protection, helping educators safeguard student well-being within the very tools used for learning.“Canvas is central to teaching and learning for thousands of schools, which makes it critical that safety scanning includes this environment. With this integration, districts gain visibility into Canvas activity alongside the other digital signals Lightspeed Alert captures. This is about giving schools the tools they need to recognize risks early and respond with confidence,” said Jennifer Duer, Director of Product, Lightspeed Systems.Schools interested in learning more about how Lightspeed Alert works with Canvas can connect with the Lightspeed team or visit www.lightspeedsystems.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.